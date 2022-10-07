Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kristi learns firsthand how flamenco dance connects us all
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to get immersed in the world of flamenco music and dance and that is exactly what Fox 8’s Kristi Capel did on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Cleveland’s award-winning flamenco music and dance company ABREPASO gives Kristi a lesson. Click here to learn more about ABREPASO’s upcoming show at the Music Box Supper Club.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Lots of Halloween fun happening at Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Now is your chance to dress up the kids in their Halloween costumes and do some trick-or-treating at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shows you some of the fun activities waiting for you at this very festive event. Trick-or-Treat Fest runs through October 30th.
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
New Day Cleveland Campus Homecoming with John Carroll University
John Carroll University is a leading Jesuit Catholic liberal arts university preparing a diverse student body to strategically face the challenges of tomorrow. Through academic rigor, experiential learning and the Jesuit ideal of care for the whole person, John Carroll is continually creating the leaders of the future. They will serve society with developed critical thinking skills, a strong moral foundation and an awareness for the greater good.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Trick-or-Treat Fest pulls off big surprise on Kenny
Trick-or-Treat Fest is happening at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo through October 30th. The popular Halloween-themed event offers fun activities for families including a Monster Mash dance party, carousel rides and of course lots of trick-or-treating. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the Zoo checking out the fun and also enjoyed a big surprise. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/programs-events/2022/special-events/trick-or-treat-fest-presented-by-citizens.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It's a Monster Mash dance party at Trick-or-Treat Fest
Trick-or-Treat Fest is happening at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo through October 30th and it offers all kinds of Halloween-themed fun. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton checks out the Monster Mash Dance Party. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/programs-events/2022/special-events/trick-or-treat-fest-presented-by-citizens.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
‘Troubling trend;’ Gun found on student at Wayne HS football game for second time this season
HUBER HEIGHTS — For the second time in the fall football season, police arrested a student for having a gun on them at a Wayne High School football game in what district officials are calling a “troubling trend.”. During the recent game at Heidkamp Stadium on Oct. 7th.,...
dayton247now.com
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
Fox 19
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings amid an ongoing controversy involving its superintendent. School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Trick-or-Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo offers all kinds of fun
Now is your chance to dress up the kids in their Halloween costumes and do some trick-or-treating at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton shows you some of the fun activities waiting for you at this very festive event. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/programs-events/2022/special-events/trick-or-treat-fest-presented-by-citizens.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rain is coming – here is a look at the timing
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another warm day today but clouds will continue to move in so there will not be as much sunshine through the afternoon. A sprinkle or two is possible during the first half of the day but most places will remain quiet. The heaviest of the rain...
Crews demolish smokestack of decommissioned Yellow Springs power plant
YELLOW SPRINGS — The old power plant at Glen Helen in Yellow Springs has been brought down. >>Unanswered questions remain as Trotwood police continue ‘suspicious’ death investigation. Crews had to try three times to knock over the tower. The demolition will impact part of the bike trail.
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
