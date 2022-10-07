Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Coat for the changing temps
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday tackles transition – it’s the time of year where it’s cold in the morning and warm in the afternoon. That’s where a coat like this comes in!. From the asymmetrical zipper to the adorable buttons and hood, it’s all...
wearegreenbay.com
Farm Family: Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center
(WFRV) – If you love horses, there’s a place just outside of Green Bay offering several ways to interact with them. They board horses and offer lease programs along with lessons. Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center is also a great place to board dogs. Learn more in this week’s...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fox Valley trick-or-treat times 2022
APPLETON — Halloween 2022 is right around the corner, so it’s time to plan your costume and get ready with treats before you get tricked.
wearegreenbay.com
Chronic Pain relief from Midwest Pain Solutions
(WFRV) – There’s more than one solution for chronic pain. Dr. Jackson Draeger stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at the variety of services offered at Midwest Pain Solutions to help you combat chronic pain including:. ● Chiropractic adjustments. ● Extracorporeal shockwave therapy. ● High-intensity...
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
Appleton Bath & Body Works Candle Rant Goes Viral Again
It's a phrase many millennials recognize instantly:. So, if you don't like swearing or angry people from Wisconsin, then turn your mother-effing camera off now. I just got back from Bath & Body Works... And now, so will Gen Z. The infamous Appleton, Wis., Bath & Body Works candle rant...
wearegreenbay.com
Tours held at new Neenah High School to highlight construction progress
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While construction continues on Neenah’s new high school, district members were able to get a tour of the progress being made. Miron Construction led visitors through the site with specific explanations about a variety of things, including the newest glass installations the company is putting in.
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween Candlelight Cave Tour in Chilton
(WFRV) – It’s a place that needs lighting night or day but no matter when you go, you can have fun underground and Local 5 Live gets details on an upcoming educational Halloween event. It’s happening at the Ledge View Nature Center in Chilton, where they are offering...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
wearegreenbay.com
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
macaronikid.com
You've Been Boo'd '22
We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Don’t like to rake? Try these alternatives to manage your falling leaves
KAUKAUNA — Leaf pickup begins Monday in Kaukauna, and although few leaves have made it to the group yet, the idea of raking doesn’t get too many people excited for fall. But as more people become focused on the ecology surrounding their home, so too have ideas about how to manage leaves without having to rake them into piles to be hauled away.
wearegreenbay.com
$50 million put toward construction of south bridge connector project in Brown County
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers’ next budget to build that bridge.
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
doorcountydailynews.com
Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant
A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Area Public Schools Referendum 2022
(WFRV) – Green Bay Schools are asking the community for an update to make their studying and activity spaces great places for students to thrive. Chief Operations Office Joshua Patchak stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the referendum, why it is needed, what projects it will address, and where voters can get more information.
WNCY
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
wearegreenbay.com
Officers investigating dog-biting incident at Outagamie County Dog Park
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD) is investigating a dog-biting incident that occurred on Friday, October 7 at the Outagamie County Dog Park. On Monday, officers were notified of a dog bite incident that occurred on October 7 around 3:45 p.m. The adult...
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
