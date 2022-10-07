UPDATE: One arrested at Paul Breaux Middle, no weapon found

The lockdown at Paul Breaux Middle School was lifted around 12:45 p.m. today, after the campus was searched and no weapon was found.

One student was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home on a charge of terrorizing.

The investigation determined that a student at the school told the resource officer false information. The student allegedly told the school resource officer that two students were seen on campus with guns. That information was false "and created another crisis," police say.

"This information is what prompted the lockdown and caused great alarm for the students and staff," a report states. "The Lafayette Police Department would like to emphasize that false information or false social media threats of violence will never be tolerated under any circumstances. These situations that have occurred this week in our school systems, are affecting everyone in the community and must stop. The Lafayette Police Department will continue to enforce all laws pertaining to these types of situations."

Friday morning, we reported that Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette was on lockdown after receiving a threat Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., staff and resource officers received reports about a student possibly being on campus with a gun, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.

The school was searched by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

