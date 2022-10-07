ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO in the Know: Medicare 2023 Prices, Extra Cost of Eating Out & Top Financial News for Oct. 7, 2022

It’s World Smile Day, so put on a happy Friday face and check out today’s top financial stories.

Medicare recipients will get a financial boost in 2023 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced lower premiums across several plans. Read the full story here

With only 79 days to go until Christmas, stores of all sizes are ramping up for the holidays by announcing their seasonal employee hiring plans. Read the full story here

Looking for a cheap getaway this fall? Some cruise lines offer rates as low as $26 per day to fill ships over the coming months. Read the full story here

By the end of 2021, the cost of eating out was rising faster than at any time since 1982 — and restaurants have only gotten more expensive since then. Read the full story here

