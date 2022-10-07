Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Newman-Phillips awarded one of CCSU's highest honors
NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University awarded its Distinguished Service Award, one of its highest honors, to veteran faculty member and Anthropology Department Chair Dr. Evelyn Newman-Phillips of New Britain. CCSU President Zulma R. Toro announced Phillips as this year’s winner at the university’s annual opening meeting for...
New Britain Herald
Nancy Carbonell
Nancy Carbonell, a New Britain native, passed into the loving arms of the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022. She leaves John, the love of her life and husband of 64 years, her daughters Linda Carbonell Faust, and her husband Karl, Rosalie Hyde, two grandchildren David Carbonell and Rachel Rose Miller, two great-grandchildren Jorden & Lilliana Carbonell, sister Victoria Severino, brother Joseph Severino, niece Karen Severino, nephew Joe Severino, her life-long friends Mercedes & Robert Morell, Rosita Dietzel & her late John Dietzel, several cousins, and many close friends.
New Britain Herald
iPass program at New Britain High School preparing students to enter workforce through internships, more
NEW BRITAIN – At New Britain High School an internship prep program called iPass is helping students get prepared to enter the workforce along with providing employment opportunities. It is run by Dionne Robinson and Samantha Gorley. Both are also part of ReadyCT, a nonprofit that is affiliated with...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Elijah Anthony Pina, 23, 141 Malikowski Cir., New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Idris Dilliard, 41, 50 High St. Apt. 455, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl (2nd off), operate mv without license, unsafe backing, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jariel Angel Agron, 18, 100 West St., New...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Symphony Orchestra to make anticipated return to home stage this weekend
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Symphony Orchestra will make a much-anticipated return to its home stage this upcoming weekend. The NBSO’s 74th season officially kicks off with “Polonia” this Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The NBSO has not been on its home stage since before the covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
New Britain Herald
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of people of 55 for its Foster Grandparent Program
NEW BRITAIN – Seniors – children in this city need your help. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut has put out an urgent call to people over age 55 living in Greater New Britain, to volunteer for its Foster Grandparent Program. Now that doesn’t mean providing foster care...
New Britain Herald
Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
$2 million project to replace Glen Street Bridge in Berlin in the works
BERLIN – A $2 million project to replace the Glen Street Bridge could take place as soon as 2025. The Town of Berlin plans to utilize funding from the Federal Local Bridge Program administered by the State Department of Transportation (DOT) to cover 80% of the project cost, Berlin Deputy Director of Public Works Jim Horbal told the Herald.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to alleged role in fatal shooting
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in a fatal shooting. Christian Caraballo, 24, of 222 Winfield Drive, faced a Superior Court judge in New Britain last week, when he entered formal pleas of not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
New Britain Herald
Newington town manager disputing complaints filed against him with Board of Labor
NEWINGTON – The town manager is disputing complaints filed against him with the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations by the union representing town and school employees. In a letter sent to the mayor and Town Council, Keith Chapman defended actions taken in regards to the AFSCME Local 2930,...
Comments / 0