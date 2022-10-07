NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Symphony Orchestra will make a much-anticipated return to its home stage this upcoming weekend. The NBSO’s 74th season officially kicks off with “Polonia” this Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The NBSO has not been on its home stage since before the covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO