New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain's Newman-Phillips awarded one of CCSU's highest honors

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University awarded its Distinguished Service Award, one of its highest honors, to veteran faculty member and Anthropology Department Chair Dr. Evelyn Newman-Phillips of New Britain. CCSU President Zulma R. Toro announced Phillips as this year’s winner at the university’s annual opening meeting for...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Nancy Carbonell

Nancy Carbonell, a New Britain native, passed into the loving arms of the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022. She leaves John, the love of her life and husband of 64 years, her daughters Linda Carbonell Faust, and her husband Karl, Rosalie Hyde, two grandchildren David Carbonell and Rachel Rose Miller, two great-grandchildren Jorden & Lilliana Carbonell, sister Victoria Severino, brother Joseph Severino, niece Karen Severino, nephew Joe Severino, her life-long friends Mercedes & Robert Morell, Rosita Dietzel & her late John Dietzel, several cousins, and many close friends.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Elijah Anthony Pina, 23, 141 Malikowski Cir., New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Idris Dilliard, 41, 50 High St. Apt. 455, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl (2nd off), operate mv without license, unsafe backing, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jariel Angel Agron, 18, 100 West St., New...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Symphony Orchestra to make anticipated return to home stage this weekend

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Symphony Orchestra will make a much-anticipated return to its home stage this upcoming weekend. The NBSO’s 74th season officially kicks off with “Polonia” this Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The NBSO has not been on its home stage since before the covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

$2 million project to replace Glen Street Bridge in Berlin in the works

BERLIN – A $2 million project to replace the Glen Street Bridge could take place as soon as 2025. The Town of Berlin plans to utilize funding from the Federal Local Bridge Program administered by the State Department of Transportation (DOT) to cover 80% of the project cost, Berlin Deputy Director of Public Works Jim Horbal told the Herald.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man pleads not guilty to alleged role in fatal shooting

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in a fatal shooting. Christian Caraballo, 24, of 222 Winfield Drive, faced a Superior Court judge in New Britain last week, when he entered formal pleas of not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
