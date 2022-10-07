Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kearny Mesa collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A two-car collision Friday in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood sent two people to the hospital and resulted in one driver being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash was first reported just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Kearny Villa Road.

A 23-year-old-female was driving a white Toyota Rav4 south on Kearny Villa Road, as a 51-year-old man drove his Hyundai Elantra east on Balboa Avenue, police said. The female driver then entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai.

The male driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the woman said she was experiencing wrist pain; both were treated at a hospital. Neither driver was identified.

Police determined alcohol was a factor in the collision, and an investigation resulted in the Toyota’s driver being arrested on suspicion of DUI. The woman was booked into jail.

The Hyundai driver’s medical condition was unavailable.