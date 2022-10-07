Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
Alleged New Haven cop shooter has bond increased
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million. New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio,...
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to alleged role in fatal shooting
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in a fatal shooting. Christian Caraballo, 24, of 222 Winfield Drive, faced a Superior Court judge in New Britain last week, when he entered formal pleas of not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash
Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to leaving nails outside children's museum, police departments in Plymouth, Bristol
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has pleaded guilty to dumping nails outside the police departments in Plymouth and Bristol, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in the city. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., struck a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court. During...
Woman dies in New London car crash: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police. The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive. EMS treated her on scene before she was transported […]
Eyewitness News
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
NBC Connecticut
2 Teens Accused of Assaulting Student Standing at Bus Stop in Wethersfield
Police have arrested two teens who are accused of assaulting a student who was standing at a bus stop in Wethersfield last month. Officers were called to Maple Street on Thursday, September 8, around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a physical assault of a minor at a bus stop.
New Britain Herald
Nancy Carbonell
Nancy Carbonell, a New Britain native, passed into the loving arms of the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022. She leaves John, the love of her life and husband of 64 years, her daughters Linda Carbonell Faust, and her husband Karl, Rosalie Hyde, two grandchildren David Carbonell and Rachel Rose Miller, two great-grandchildren Jorden & Lilliana Carbonell, sister Victoria Severino, brother Joseph Severino, niece Karen Severino, nephew Joe Severino, her life-long friends Mercedes & Robert Morell, Rosita Dietzel & her late John Dietzel, several cousins, and many close friends.
Eyewitness News
Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. A 70-year-old woman was attacked last week while she was going for a walk in Windsor Locks. Police say her attacker was Alex Russell, who is currently in jail...
1 sent to hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Bolton
BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a “disturbance” Tuesday evening in Bolton, according to Connecticut State Police. Police were called at about 8 p.m. to a home on Boston Turnpike, according to authorities. Police said there is no danger to the public. Further information was not […]
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning
New Britain Herald
Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
Eyewitness News
12-year-old boy in East Hampton arrested on threatening, harassment charges
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old boy faces some serious charges for making a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun. The unidentified boy was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment, according to police in East Hampton. In the video, the...
