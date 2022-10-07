ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Where to Sip Spooky Halloween Cocktails at Bars in Orlando

By Dani Meyering
 4 days ago
Time to drink up, witches! The season for spirits is here. Don your bewitching outfit and grab some potions at these Halloween bars in Orlando. Some of these spellbinding bars have Halloween cocktails in Orlando year-round, others serve spooky drinks only during this time of year. Either way, they’ll put a spell on you.

Spooky Halloween Cocktails in Orlando

ICEBAR Orlando

Head to the coolest bar in Orlando for a bone-chilling evening. You don't have to stay cold all night at ICEBAR Orlando, the Fire Lounge is open to all, without a cover charge most nights. And it is here at Fire Lounge that you'll find five delectable Halloween cocktails.

  • Pumpkin Spice Martini – This sweet and creamy cocktail tastes like fall in a glass
  • Witches Brew – The beautiful glowing green cocktail will haunt you forever with its deliciousness
  • Sweet Poison – Spooky sweet and tart cocktail is definitely worth living for
  • Grim Reaper – Soul-sucking black raspberry liqueur and vodka with a dangerous grenadine-filled syringe
  • Skeleton Key – The best combination of spine-chilling tequila and orange juice and a sinister black floater
Witches Brew Halloween Cocktail at Fire Lounge – Image from ICEBAR Orlando

Propagate Windermere

From ghoulish garnishes to colorful mixers, these Halloween drinks look simply sinful. Head to Propag8 in Windermere for Halloween cocktails.

Honolulu Harry’s

There’s something so fun about combining spooky Halloween fun with tropical tiki vibes. Sip on tropical libations with spooky touches and served in skull-shaped glasses at Honolulu Harry's in College Park.

Dead Coconut Lounge

Continuing the spooky tiki theme, Dead Coconut Club is a must do for retro tiki fans. Live singers kick off the evening and a DJ takes over as the night goes on. The awesome new addition to Universal Orlando is open to everyone on nights that Halloween Horror Nights takes place.

Dead Coconut Lounge Halloween at Universal Orlando – Image by Jodi Caballero

Eden Bar

This is the ultimate bar for a Halloween cocktail in Orlando. Hands down. Whether you see a flick that’s part of the 13 Films of Halloween, or not, you’ve got to stop by Eden Bar at Enzian theater for one of their hand-crafted Halloween cocktails.

Halloween Cocktails at Eden Bar Orlando – @enziantheater

Vault 5421

The spooky speakeasy is open year-round. Comic, games, and movie enthusiasts will immediately fall in love with Vault 5421 inside Gods and Monsters. Its location near Universal Orlando makes it a fun stop to or from the parks.

The Edison at Disney Springs

Head to Disney Springs for some of the most high-end Halloween drinks in Orlando. The Edison is a lavish laboratory for date night.

  • Pumpkin Spice Forever – Made with The Edison’s blend of Stoli Elit vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, Faretti biscotti liqueur, pumpkin spice and black walnut bitters — froth and all
  • Blood Donor – Served in a blood bag, the Blood Donor combines Aperol, Solerno, Espolòn Silver, lime juice and simple syrup to make a vivid crimson concoction — eerie, yet delicious.
  • Eye Drop – a blend of Absolut Citron, Cointreau, acid-adjusted simple syrup and cherry juice, garnished with a spooky eyeball. (featured image)
  • Red Rum – featuring Cruzan rum, orgeat, and hints of lemon, honey and cinnamon finished with muddled berries, promises easy drinking and only the sweetest dreams.
Blood Donor Halloween Drink Cocktail Orlando – The Edison

Halloween cocktails in Orlando…

  • Cocktails and Screams in Downtown Orlando is the ultimate year-round Halloween bar in Orlando
  • Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini at Milkhouse Orlando
  • Green Goblin-tini and more at Colorado Fondue Company in Casselberry

Orlando Date Night Guide

Halloween in Orlando 2022: 31 Seriously Spooky Halloween Events and Date Ideas

Celebrate Halloween in Orlando with these top picks for the area's most haunted happenings!. Halloween starts early in Orlando. You can partake in frightful festivities starting as soon as September. Start planning your couples costume, stock up on your favorite Halloween goodies at the store, and do date night at one of these fantastic Halloween events in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

9 of Orlando’s Best Bike-Friendly Dates

Greater Orlando has more than 30 bike trail options that collectively total over 250 miles of paved, off-street biking. Bicycle tours can pave the way to adventurous dates for couples! Freshen up your standard go-to date with a two-wheeled tryst in... The post 9 of Orlando’s Best Bike-Friendly Dates appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando

Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

How to Plan an Epic Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Date Night

In Orlando the haunting season tends to start a little early. The spooks at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) kicks off September 2, running until October 31, 2022. The spooky Halloween season begins early around here, and this year... The post How to Plan an Epic Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Date Night appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Guide to Viewing Disney Fireworks Outside the Parks

Here in Orlando, we have “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in our backyard. Walt Disney World is a magical place, and visiting such a place with our loved ones is all the more enchanting. Yet you don't need to... The post Guide to Viewing Disney Fireworks Outside the Parks appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

9 Illuminating Tips for Seeing Holiday and Christmas Lights in Orlando

The holiday season is full of joy, generosity, and nostalgia. It’s fun to reminisce about Christmas traditions celebrated during childhood. But as adults (regardless of one's ‘naughty’ or ‘nice’ status), embracing both old and new traditions reminds us of why the holiday season remains the most wonderful time of the year! It's even merrier when you follow these tips for seeing Christmas lights.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings

As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
A Guide to Orlando Farmers' Markets

A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets

Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

9 Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post 9 Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Stay at Home Date Night Ideas from Our Readers

What to do when you're stuck at home or on a strict budget but still want to indulge in a memorable date night with your partner? We asked you, our readers, what the most fun activity you've enjoyed together at... The post Stay at Home Date Night Ideas from Our Readers appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
