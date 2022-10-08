ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4QaX_0iQ7zQK200

A man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas strip, killing two, said some had laughed at him and he “let the anger out,” according to an arrest report released Friday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, also told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him in the back and also said that he hoped police would shoot him, the report said.

He was covered in blood when he was arrested after a brief chase Thursday, authorities said. They seized a large, long-bladed knife.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. The Clark County Public Defender’s office was closed Friday.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Barrio along with six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

He said his office would give serious consideration to pursuing the death penalty but it was too early to make that decision.

Wearing a dark blue jumpsuit and orange hand restraints for his first court appearance Friday, Barrios was ordered held without bail. An initial arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

The coroner’s office identified those killed as Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30. Hallett was stabbed in the back and DiGiovanni died from a chest wound, authorities said.

DiGiovanni was part of the Best Showgirls In Vegas modeling and talent agency, according to Cheryl Lowthorp, who runs the business. She said two others with the agency were among the wounded and a third escaped without injury.

DiGiovanni was “the life of any gathering,” her family said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Maris always saw the best in people, always gave them a chance, and always accepted people for who they were,” it said. “... She was a beautiful spirit and soul, and we’ll miss her for the rest of our lives.”

According to the Facebook page of her brother, Gage DiGiovanni, his sister grew up in Spokane, Washington. She and her husband, Cole Jordan, had traveled the world, visiting dozens of countries in Europe and Asia, and lived in Hong Kong before moving to Las Vegas because they liked concerts and festivals.

DiGiovanni, who went by her husband’s last name on her own Facebook page, was with three other women on a pedestrian bridge over Las Vegas Boulevard. All were street performers dressed as showgirls who accept money to have their photographs taken with tourists.

Barrios, who told police he had arrived in Las Vegas two days earlier, asked to take a photo with them, according to the arrest report.

He was wearing a chef’s long-sleeved white jacket, said he was a chef, and removed a black carbon knife from a suitcase, according to the report.

Some performers said he made them feel uncomfortable and one backed away. One woman said he stabbed her in the back, then stabbed DiGiovanni, according to the report.

“Barrios thought the women were laughing at him and making fun of his clothing,” the arrest report stated.

“Barrios started running and looking for groups of people so he could ‘let the anger out,’” it added.

He was captured within minutes by security guards and police. Police seized a 12-inch (30-centimeter) knife that had been thrown into some bushes.

Barrios had an address in Los Angeles, told police that he came to Las Vegas to move in with a friend who then refused to let him stay at the house, so he packed his things and took a bus to the Las Vegas Strip, according to the arrest report.

“Barrios stated that on the bus ride to the strip people were making fun of him and he wasn’t being treated like a human being,” the report said.

Barrios then went to the Wynn Las Vegas casino and asked a janitor about jobs and told a security guard he was trying to sell his knives to raise money so he could go home to Guatemala but the guard told him to “jump in front of a train,” the report said.

He then went onto the overcrossing where he encountered the showgirls.

Barrios told police following his arrest that he was hoping officers would shoot him, the arrest report said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was in the country illegally.

Two of the surviving victims went to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center. One was in good condition and another in fair condition Friday, said Marissa Mussi, a hospital spokeswoman.

Four went to University Medical Center, where one was in critical condition, another was in fair condition and two had been released.

Lowthorp said one showgirl was among those released from the hospital.

In her 12 years operating the agency, she said the models have pretty much gone day to day “without incident.” Best Showgirls In Vegas provides models and showgirls for various promotional events from restaurant openings to airport greetings.

Digiovanni took to being a showgirl when she started with them two years ago.

“She loved it. She left teaching for it,” Lowthorp said. “This is a great job. They set all their own schedules. The girls get to be their own boss ... This man may have very well taken all that away from them.”

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Five Years Since the Route 91 Massacre No One Knows a Damn Thing

WES PERRY WAS in his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when a gunman, a few rooms away, smashed his own room’s window and opened fire. Fans were gathered across the Las Vegas Strip at a country-music festival. It was Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, and headliner Jason Aldean had just started singing his hit “When She Says Baby.” The rampage went on for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. It is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
OK! Magazine

Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination

24-year-old Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in cold blood while plotting the assassination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former child actor was previously known for his small roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural and Riverdale, but made headlines worldwide after confessing to shooting his mother in the head. Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Security Guards#Violent Crime
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night. About...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
105.5 The Fan

Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?

True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RadarOnline

4 Vegas Showgirls Stabbed On Strip After Knife-Wielding 'Chef' Goes On Rampage, Injuring 8 & Killing 2

Eight individuals were injured — including two fatalities — as a result of a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, October 6, RadarOnline.com has learned. Around noon, the suspect in custody approached a group of showgirls who were greeting guests outside of the Palazzo casino at The Venetian hotel. The suspect claimed to be a chef and had a kitchen knife when he asked the group for a photo.When the women denied the suspect's requests, a violent rampage ensued. According to Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested “very quickly.”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

A $40,000 Contract To Kill Jeffrey Dahmer: The Untold Story Of A Secret Plot To Have Deranged Cannibal Murdered

Jeffrey Dahmer was brutally murdered on the orders of crime lords who put a $40,000 contract on the deranged killer's life, and RadarOnline.com has all of the jaw-dropping details. The Vice Lords were behind the hit years ago as they despised Dahmer because he preyed primarily on young Black men and boys in the crime-ridden Milwaukee neighborhood which they controlled.On the morning of November 28, 1994, an inmate named Christopher Scarver cornered stone-cold killer Dahmer in a prison bathroom and unleashed his anger. Dahmer showed no fear and gave chilling last words: "I don't care if I live or die."Scarver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Four suspects in bizarrely dressed ‘Green Goblin’ gang that attacked women on NYC subway identified

Four women accused of attacking two others on the NYC subway while dressed in neon green full-body jumpsuits have been identified. Emily Soto, 34, and 26-year-olds Mairam Cisse Issouf, Ciante Alston and Dariana Pegueroa are allegedly part of a group dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang,” who viciously hit two 19-year-old women on a Times Square subway train, the New York Post reported. The identities of four other suspects have not been revealed. The victims, who were celebrating their birthdays, were also robbed of their bags and cellphone during the incident on 2 October. During a press conference on Friday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

861K+
Followers
183K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy