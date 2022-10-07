Brothers charged in kidnapping, killing of California family of four

The man accused of kidnapping and killing four members of the same family in California, including a baby girl, used to work for their trucking business and was likely out for revenge over his firing last year, according authorities.

Jesus Manuel Salgado was formally arrested late Thursday on four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. His younger brother was also arrested.

Salgado is accused of abducting 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh at gunpoint on Monday and then killing them later the same day.

“The circumstances around this, when we are able to release everything, should anger the hell out of you,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. He added that, “there’s a special place in hell for this guy.”

A farm worker discovered the bodies of all four family members stashed in a remote almond orchard Wednesday afternoon. Authorities did not say how the victims were killed, but Warnke said it appeared they died in the same spot they were found. A family spokesperson told Action News the baby girl had been left for dead.

Warnke added the infant’s body had no visible trauma and an autopsy will be conducted to determine how she died.

Salgado was detained as a person of interest in the case on Tuesday, after his family told law enforcement he admitted to being involved in the kidnappings, authorities said. He was hospitalized following a suicide attempt, but has since been transferred to the Merced County Jail.

His younger brother, Alberto Salgado, joined him in jail Thursday night. Police charged Alberto with criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence in the case.

Jesus Salgado was previously an employee at the family’s business until a disagreement last year resulted in his dismissal. Warnke said the situation got “pretty nasty” in text messages exchanged in the months that followed. Authorities did not provide further details on his employment situation.

Surveillance video previously released by the sheriff’s office captured the kidnapping in full. It shows Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh arrive at their Merced County business around 8:30 a.m. About a half hour later, Jasdeep is approached in the parking lot by a man, who then pulls a firearm out of a trash bag.

The suspect then zip-ties the brothers and forces them into his truck before peeling out of the lot. He returns a short time later however, enters the business, and then exits with Jasleen Kaur, who is holding baby Aroohi.

Investigators first realized the family was missing on Monday, when authorities found their vehicle abandoned and on fire Monday morning. It kicked off a day’s long search culminating in Salgado’s arrest.

He was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County, attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness. He was sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case but was released in 2015 and discharged from parole three years later, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the department said.

With News Wire Services