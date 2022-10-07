Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football are off to an electric start. They are currently 6-0 and are the ninth-ranked team in the country. Along with their undefeated record, they have assembled one of the best offenses in college football. They have scored 50 or more points in two of their contests, and are yet […] The post Lane Kiffin reveals how he picks his starting safeties, and it’s hilariously simple appeared first on ClutchPoints.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO