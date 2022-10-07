HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed walking in eastern Henrico as 66-year-old Antohny Galvin, Jr., according to Henrico Police.

Henrico Police were called to the intersection of E. Nine Mile Road and Garland Avenue at about 7 a.m. Friday.

The driver who hit Galvin stopped at the scene after the crash, police said.

WTVR A pedestrian was killed Friday, October 7, 2022, near the intersection of E. Nine Mile Road and Garland Avenue in Henrico County, Va.

The speed limit along that stretch of Nine Mile Road is 40 miles per hour.

No charges have been placed against the driver at this time.

"Witnesses told officers that the victim was walking in the roadway," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Drugs, alcohol, and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash."

Galvin, Jr. used a walker to help get around, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Friday's crash was at least the second time in as many days a Richmond-area driver hit and killed someone who was walking.

On Thursday morning, a driver hit 83-year-old John Busch in the parking lot near Libbie Market on Libbie Avenue.

WTVR

Police said it appeared the Libbie Avenue situation involved a driver who was driving at a slow speed.

The investigations into both deadly collisions remained ongoing.

