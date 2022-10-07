ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Man killed walking in eastern Henrico

By Bree Sison
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed walking in eastern Henrico as 66-year-old Antohny Galvin, Jr., according to Henrico Police.

Henrico Police were called to the intersection of E. Nine Mile Road and Garland Avenue at about 7 a.m. Friday.

The driver who hit Galvin stopped at the scene after the crash, police said.

A pedestrian was killed Friday, October 7, 2022, near the intersection of E. Nine Mile Road and Garland Avenue in Henrico County, Va.

The speed limit along that stretch of Nine Mile Road is 40 miles per hour.

No charges have been placed against the driver at this time.

"Witnesses told officers that the victim was walking in the roadway," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Drugs, alcohol, and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash."

Galvin, Jr. used a walker to help get around, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Friday's crash was at least the second time in as many days a Richmond-area driver hit and killed someone who was walking.

On Thursday morning, a driver hit 83-year-old John Busch in the parking lot near Libbie Market on Libbie Avenue.

Police said it appeared the Libbie Avenue situation involved a driver who was driving at a slow speed.

The investigations into both deadly collisions remained ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Elderly man dies during crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly man died following a crash in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon. According to state police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 17 at Route 610. The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, Jerry C. Rich, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover and […]
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

