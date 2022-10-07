Read full article on original website
Does Michigan Have Mountains?
Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
Is Michigan Facing A Turkey Shortage Going Into The Holiday Season?
While it feels like 2022 just began a few weeks ago, next month we'll all start gathering together to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Times full of love, warmth, and tons of food in celebration of another hopeful year of happiness and health. And one thing that seems to...
Did You Know That Michigan Has Its Very Own Bermuda Triangle?
Throughout legends and pop culture, I believe that everyone has heard of The Bermuda Triangle. You've seen the stories and reports of plane crashes, alien abductions, and disappearances like Amelia Earhart. What if I told you that our state of Michigan has its own mysterious triangle?. Lake Michigan has its...
After Almost 100 Years Could Michigan Be Getting A New State Bird?
Growing up as a kid my dad would take me and my younger brother Bob to Kensington Metro Park in Livingston County. We would walk some of the different nature trails and look for different kinds of birds. The most common bird we saw were finches which would sometimes fly down from the trees and land on your hand for some sunflower seeds.
Kayaker Competing in Race on Lake Michigan Died Over the Weekend
Tragedy struck the waters of Lake Michigan over the weekend when a kayak race leads to a man losing his life. If you happened to have been outside during the day on Saturday you probably noticed the high winds. I was deer hunting and left my treestand when the high winds came in. The time of year and the high winds, I couldn't imagine being on Lake Michigan in a kayak.
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious
We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
Stink Bugs Want In Your House This Fall, Here’s How To Deal With Them
Fall is here in Michigan and as the daylight gets shorter and the temperatures drops we're not the only ones heading inside to try and stay warm. Invasive stink bugs will be making their way into Michigander's homes looking for a warm place to survive our cold Michigan winters. If...
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
Hit The Brakes: Michigan Lacks Auto Mechanic Loyalty
People have a very personal relationship with certain businesses. Just like you wouldn't let someone who ruined your look be your hairstylist more than once, we all have a strong loyalty to the person we allow to mess around under the hood of our car. While sure, lots of people...
Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?
Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Michigan?
Technically, it is not illegal. However, you must be careful of specific areas' signs and rules. According to this source, you may be in the clear. "Yes. There are no rules or laws against sleeping in your vehicle while at a Michigan rest area. And because there is no maximum time limit, that would be also include overnight sleeping. Note: Some rest areas in Michigan have signs posted prohibiting overnight parking and camping."
Can a Clerk Legally Stop You to Check Your Receipt in Michigan?
We've all had it happen to us or seen it happen to someone else. We're out shopping for food or clothing and a greeter or security at the entrance/exit stops you and asks if they can see your receipt. I've had this happen to me several times before and I...
What Age Does a Kid Need to Be When Left Home Alone in Michigan?
If you have to run to the store or there is an emergency, at what age is it legal in the state of Michigan to leave your child at home alone by themselves?. Being a parent in general can be a tough job at times and even more so being a single parent, especially in times of emergency.
A Visit to Round Island and the Strange Box Found in the Woods
Round Island (called “Nissawinagong” by Native Americans) lies smack between Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, completely uninhabited...no residents whatsoever. This is where you saw Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour spending a little 'alone time' together at the only structure on the island, the lighthouse. The lighthouse can easily be seen whenever you come to Mackinac Island by boat...yeah, you know the one I'm talkin' about.
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan
As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Another fall weekend is upon us. This weekend everyone is Polish at Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids. Along with that, there is a Goose Festival, Fall and Harvest Celebrations, Dogs and Donuts, and Donuts and Beer, Oktoberfest, and Concerts. Have a GREAT weekend!. Thursday, October 6-Sunday, October 9, 2022 -...
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
