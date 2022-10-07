ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mix 95.7FM

Does Michigan Have Mountains?

Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Did You Know That Michigan Has Its Very Own Bermuda Triangle?

Throughout legends and pop culture, I believe that everyone has heard of The Bermuda Triangle. You've seen the stories and reports of plane crashes, alien abductions, and disappearances like Amelia Earhart. What if I told you that our state of Michigan has its own mysterious triangle?. Lake Michigan has its...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Mix 95.7FM

Kayaker Competing in Race on Lake Michigan Died Over the Weekend

Tragedy struck the waters of Lake Michigan over the weekend when a kayak race leads to a man losing his life. If you happened to have been outside during the day on Saturday you probably noticed the high winds. I was deer hunting and left my treestand when the high winds came in. The time of year and the high winds, I couldn't imagine being on Lake Michigan in a kayak.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mix 95.7FM

5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious

We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Winter Wonderland#Colder Weather#Shovels#Climate Prediction Center#U P
Mix 95.7FM

Hit The Brakes: Michigan Lacks Auto Mechanic Loyalty

People have a very personal relationship with certain businesses. Just like you wouldn't let someone who ruined your look be your hairstylist more than once, we all have a strong loyalty to the person we allow to mess around under the hood of our car. While sure, lots of people...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?

Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Michigan?

Technically, it is not illegal. However, you must be careful of specific areas' signs and rules. According to this source, you may be in the clear. "Yes. There are no rules or laws against sleeping in your vehicle while at a Michigan rest area. And because there is no maximum time limit, that would be also include overnight sleeping. Note: Some rest areas in Michigan have signs posted prohibiting overnight parking and camping."
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

A Visit to Round Island and the Strange Box Found in the Woods

Round Island (called “Nissawinagong” by Native Americans) lies smack between Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, completely uninhabited...no residents whatsoever. This is where you saw Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour spending a little 'alone time' together at the only structure on the island, the lighthouse. The lighthouse can easily be seen whenever you come to Mackinac Island by boat...yeah, you know the one I'm talkin' about.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan

As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

