Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
40 acres burn during large brush fire in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire seen spreading through southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been reopened.
More than $5 million of grant money will be used toward providing therapists for SAISD. Here's why.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD will receive funding for a youth mental health support program, which the district says will supplement its existing services for most middle school and high school campusues. The program will provide therapists who specialize in areas of grief and loss, stress, drug and...
Safety concerns raised following recent events at Migrant Resource Center
SAN ANTONIO — Questions remain surrounding the safety of asylum seekers at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center following recent events, including alleged mistreatment of female migrants carried out by a former firefighter. KENS 5 learned last week about the resignation of San Antonio firefighter Eric Aunskt after receiving...
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
TxDOT requests funds to expand passenger train service across Texas
New and expanded routes could connect Laredo, Texas, to Newton, Kansas.
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
2 People Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large fire is burning off of Solms Road in New Braunfels. Images from Transguide cameras show is burning between Interstate 35 and the CEMEX New Braunfels Balcones Cement Plant. A caller into the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware said an employee at...
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?
Last month the San Antonio City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget. Within this budget was the news that all CPS Energy customers would receive a rebate on either their November or December energy bill.
Map shows average home value for San Antonio and surrounding areas based on ZIP codes
SAN ANTONIO – A map of ZIP codes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas provides insight into average home values as the housing market starts to cool down. Whether you’re buying, selling or just curious about the real estate market in your area — the map shows the average value for a single-family home in ZIP codes where the information is available.
Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition
10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
OLLU student athlete dies after head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO — A volleyball athlete that attended Our Lady of the Lake University has passed away after a major crash on Monday on the northside, according to their website. The Medical Examiner identified the woman as 21-year-old Angelina Isabella Martinez. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of...
‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright
You can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month.
H-E-B warns customers of voluntary recall of Meal Simple tomato basil soup
The soup has a best-sale date that runs to December.
San Antonio veteran couple who experienced years of infertility expecting first child
SAN ANTONIO — Starting a family can be a frustrating and devastating journey. A San Antonio veteran is sharing nearly 20 years of heartbreaking lessons. By sharing her story, she says she's hoping to encourage others to never give up because miracles do happen. "I'm now down to three...
