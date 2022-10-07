ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
BEAVER, WV
woay.com

Capito and Manchin announce $8.1 million for West Virginia fire departments

$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County) $715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County) $619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County) $488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County) $476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County) $431,818 – Bedington Volunteer...
POLITICS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
JOBS
WDTV

W.Va law enforcement to focus on seat belt violations

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians who are not wearing a seat belt will be more likely to get a ticket for it for the next two weeks. Law enforcement officers in West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing seat belt violators who are caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children, according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

WVDOT to host hiring events across West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will begin hosting hiring events for equipment operators and safety workers in ten counties across the state. Applicants must bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Attendants are eligible to receive on-the-spot interviews. District 9...
POLITICS
Person
Pocahontas
WDTV

Pharmacy settlements to fight the opioid epidemic in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In September, West Virginia reached settlements with several pharmacies in the state regarding their part in the rise of the opioid epidemic. The City of Bridgeport was part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU was an agreement that created a plan on...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring retired officers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring, and officials say retired law enforcement officers are welcome to apply. Officials with the WV Division of Protective Services, or the Capitol Police, say they have several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions, including for two police telecommunicators, they are looking to […]
JOBS
Metro News

Arrest made in Beckley Chili Night ‘shots fired’ incident

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man faces of multiple criminal after investigators said he fired a gun not far from where Beckley was hosting its Chili Night Festival last Saturday night. Colton Adkins, of MacArthur, has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. “This...
BECKLEY, WV
#Linus Covid#General Health#Dhhr
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

38 West Virginia schools named ‘champions’ for college access

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thirty-eight high schools across the Mountain State were recognized Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 for their commitment to preparing students for higher education, and named “Champions of College Access and Success.” The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission honored the schools for their work in helping students plan for continuing education. To […]
COLLEGES
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns

State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of September – the highest monthly returns paid out by the program in its history. “This is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible economic boost to our state,” […]
BUSINESS

