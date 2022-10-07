Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
woay.com
Capito and Manchin announce $8.1 million for West Virginia fire departments
$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County) $715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County) $619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County) $488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County) $476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County) $431,818 – Bedington Volunteer...
WVDOT calls for new hires across multiple counties
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has sent out a call for new equipment operators and safety workers in 10 West Virginia counties.
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
woay.com
West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program partners with NHTSA for Operation Crash Reduction initiative
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – To remind drivers of the importance of buckling up, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program joins the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration team up for a new initiative. Operation Crash Reduction focuses on Delaware, the District of Columbia,...
WDTV
W.Va law enforcement to focus on seat belt violations
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians who are not wearing a seat belt will be more likely to get a ticket for it for the next two weeks. Law enforcement officers in West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing seat belt violators who are caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children, according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
woay.com
WVDOT to host hiring events across West Virginia
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will begin hosting hiring events for equipment operators and safety workers in ten counties across the state. Applicants must bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Attendants are eligible to receive on-the-spot interviews. District 9...
WDTV
Pharmacy settlements to fight the opioid epidemic in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In September, West Virginia reached settlements with several pharmacies in the state regarding their part in the rise of the opioid epidemic. The City of Bridgeport was part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU was an agreement that created a plan on...
West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring retired officers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring, and officials say retired law enforcement officers are welcome to apply. Officials with the WV Division of Protective Services, or the Capitol Police, say they have several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions, including for two police telecommunicators, they are looking to […]
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
Metro News
Arrest made in Beckley Chili Night ‘shots fired’ incident
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man faces of multiple criminal after investigators said he fired a gun not far from where Beckley was hosting its Chili Night Festival last Saturday night. Colton Adkins, of MacArthur, has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. “This...
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
How to enter to win a free 2023 UTV from West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Tourism is partnering with West Virginia's biggest riding trail system to give away two side-by-sides.
Man in West Virginia has New York change state gun buyback rules with loophole
New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia […]
Places in West Virginia being stocked with trout this fall
October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia; here are the places you don't want to miss.
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
38 West Virginia schools named ‘champions’ for college access
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thirty-eight high schools across the Mountain State were recognized Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 for their commitment to preparing students for higher education, and named “Champions of College Access and Success.” The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission honored the schools for their work in helping students plan for continuing education. To […]
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
West Virginia has highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns
State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of September – the highest monthly returns paid out by the program in its history. “This is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible economic boost to our state,” […]
