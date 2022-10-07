CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians who are not wearing a seat belt will be more likely to get a ticket for it for the next two weeks. Law enforcement officers in West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing seat belt violators who are caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children, according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO