West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana

SCALES
4d ago
No one is in federal prison for simple possession of marijuana. Simple possession is a misdemeanor. Just another political stunt from the Biden administration to gain votes.
14
Michael Hartwell
4d ago
As far as that go,s they should.ve legalized it 40 plus year,s ago my owne mother said that & she would be 93 yeah 40 yrs, ago she said that she was 84 when GOD CALLED HER HOME
2
Eric Morrison
4d ago
Go ahead and legalize it for recreational use while your at it. This is way overdue.
6
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
Man in West Virginia has New York change state gun buyback rules with loophole
New York’s attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia […]
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
woay.com
Governor Justice announces legislation to eliminate car tax immediately without Amendment 2
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act, which would credit property taxes on certain vehicles back to taxpayers without amending the state’s constitution. Governor Justice has openly opposed Amendment 2 and has visited several...
Justice proposes bill to eliminate car tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is proposing legislation to eliminate the state’s car tax without amending the State Constitution. The bill, called the “Car and All Vehicle Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act,” would give all West Virginians who own a vehicle a full dollar-for-dollar refund for […]
Metro News
Governor publicly supports another pay raise for West Virginia educators
Gov. Jim Justice publicly acknowledged his support for another raise for public educators, although he didn’t guarantee its passage. “I believe we should reward the very people who are helping us,” Justice said during a briefing today. The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported that the governor floated another pay...
West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring retired officers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring, and officials say retired law enforcement officers are welcome to apply. Officials with the WV Division of Protective Services, or the Capitol Police, say they have several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions, including for two police telecommunicators, they are looking to […]
columnsfairmontstate.com
Amendment 4: An Assault on West Virginia’s Education System
As West Virginians across the state prepare to head to the polls, debate about a proposed amendment on the ballot has begun. If passed, Amendment 4 would allow the state legislature to have ultimate control over what is taught in classrooms across the state. Politicians, not education experts would control state instruction and curriculum. If they disagree with the proposed curriculum, Amendment 4 gives them the option to simply override the experts who drafted it. A majority is necessary for it to be added to the state constitution.
wchstv.com
Justice continues to urge Amendment 2 rejection; Blair says governor misleading public
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The debate continues to be heated over who would benefit the most from a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot in West Virginia and whether the state can afford to take the risk. Gov. Jim Justice, in Wyoming County Monday, continued to urge voters...
Maryland Rep. Candidate Dan Cox Pulls Out Of Rally With Same Name As Deadly 2017 Tragedy
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has backed out of a local "Unite the Right" event after a news outlet pointed out that the event had the same name as a deadly Charlottsville, Virginia event that took place in 2017, reports Fox 45. The gubernatorial candidate's campaign released a statement,...
woay.com
West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program partners with NHTSA for Operation Crash Reduction initiative
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – To remind drivers of the importance of buckling up, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program joins the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration team up for a new initiative. Operation Crash Reduction focuses on Delaware, the District of Columbia,...
woay.com
Some approve of the Hope Scholarship reversal, others do not
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hope Scholarship program — an educational savings account for families that provide funding for private education — is yet again deemed constitutional. After the Kanawha County Circuit Court ruled that the scholarship was unconstitutional back in July, the ruling was...
woay.com
Capito and Manchin announce $8.1 million for West Virginia fire departments
$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County) $715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County) $619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County) $488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County) $476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County) $431,818 – Bedington Volunteer...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
WDTV
Pharmacy settlements to fight the opioid epidemic in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In September, West Virginia reached settlements with several pharmacies in the state regarding their part in the rise of the opioid epidemic. The City of Bridgeport was part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU was an agreement that created a plan on...
Ohio is about to hold elections for unconstitutional congressional and legislative districts. Here’s how it happened
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio voters choose the state’s congressional delegation and most of the state legislature during the 2022 general election, they will be electing people to represent districts that have twice been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. If that seems bizarre, that’s because it...
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 833; no deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 11, 2022, there are currently 833 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,450 attributed to COVID-19.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
