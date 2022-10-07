Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
A teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Man sentenced in 2021 armed standoff near Spring Lake
The man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for an armed standoff near Spring Lake in 2021.
Teen shot in Southwest Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 17-year-old showed up at a Grand Rapids hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, Oct. 11, police said. The boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PD: Driver shot, killed by passenger in SE GR
Authorities say a woman was shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Grand Rapids police seek passenger in driver’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police believe that a driver was shot and killed early Tuesday, Oct. 11, by a passenger in her vehicle. Grand Rapids police responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Avenue and 44th Street SE. Police found a deceased woman...
WWMTCw
'She shot me, I'm going to die,' South Haven homicide victim tells witness in murder case
PAW PAW, Mich. — A man testified he witnessed the fatal shooting of his close friend during the trial of a 2021 South Haven homicide Tuesday. Tiah Sutton, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grandfather tried to protect teen but ‘he didn’t have a chance’ in afternoon shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – On the Fourth of July, Ja’Juan Webb left his grandfather’s house to play basketball. He planned fireworks that night with his mother.
Muskegon man fatally shot woman because she wouldn’t tell the truth, court records say
MUSKEGON, MI – An alleged verbal dispute among family members is being described by police as the motive that led to the shooting death of Ashley C. Ridge. The verbal altercation turned deadly after a Muskegon man shot his family member because he felt she wasn’t being truthful with him, court records show.
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
wgvunews.org
Stolen Kia used in robbery Sunday night
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, at roughly 7pm Sunday evening, a “younger male suspect in a winter coat” ran up to a 70-year-old woman in the parking lot and grabbed her purse from her shopping cart while she unloaded groceries into the car. Authorities say...
Video shows West Michigan bus driver rescue 2-year-old after carjacking
New video, released to FOX 17 following a Freedom of Information Act request, shows a Kelloggsville school bus driver rescue a missing toddler.
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
ABA Journal
Judicial candidate faces charges after video shows him swinging belt at girlfriend
A judicial candidate in Michigan has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after an office worker recorded him removing his belt and swinging it multiple times toward his girlfriend while in his Muskegon, Michigan, apartment. Jason Kolkema was charged after the office worker posted the video on Facebook and then...
WWMTCw
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
Comments / 0