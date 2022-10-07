ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Egelston Township, MI
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Silent Observer
The Grand Rapids Press

Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
KENTWOOD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMT

Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating

MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

Stolen Kia used in robbery Sunday night

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, at roughly 7pm Sunday evening, a “younger male suspect in a winter coat” ran up to a 70-year-old woman in the parking lot and grabbed her purse from her shopping cart while she unloaded groceries into the car. Authorities say...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy