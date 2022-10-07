ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green’s discipline for punching Jordan Poole was being handled internally. A leaked video shouldn’t change that

By Prince J. Grimes
 4 days ago
Everything is worse when there’s video.

That’s certainly the case when it comes to the altercation at a Golden State Warriors practice that was originally reported Wednesday as a punch thrown and landed by Draymond Green on Jordan Poole.

A day later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said the team would handle any discipline internally. The whole thing was supposed to just blow over from there and become a blip in the news cycle that would be forgotten about by next week.

Then, video of the altercation leaked Friday.

Now it’s clear this thing isn’t going anywhere. Everyone had something to say, including NBA players. I’m not sure what people expected to see when hearing Green punched Poole, but based on some of the social reactions, the video is obviously worse than they thought.

We can all agree that Green shouldn’t have punched Poole, no matter what was said between the two. Where I part from others, though, is in thinking Golden State should elevate Green’s discipline. I couldn’t disagree with that more. The biggest reason is because it wouldn’t mean anything. It would only be a reaction to public pressure.

The video is new to us, but it isn’t new to the team. The people who needed to know what happened likely went straight to the video before any kind of discipline was even discussed (and they probably aren’t happy the video got out). But if they did their due diligence in talking to everyone involved, which I’m assuming they did, then they settled on a punishment that all parties were agreeable to.

If that’s not the case, and this causes some dissension in the locker room, then sure, do what needs to be done.

But if Poole was able to put this behind him without any kind of suspension for Green, then why should anyone else care? The reality is that these type of altercations likely happen more often than people know. This one just happened to leak out, and that shouldn’t change what the punishment would have been otherwise.

silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Draymond Green punch brings drama to Warriors' new season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The defending champion Warriors' focus heading into the new season changed quickly when Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Suddenly, Golden State is in crisis-management mode with the opener quickly approaching. The big right hook by Green that sent Poole slamming into the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

