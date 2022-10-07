Read full article on original website
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
Larry Erickson was a breath of fresh air to The REVIEW. He enjoyed chasing after often overlooked stories, especially if they were about a person who persevered in a time of overwhelming odds. His news stories and human interest features were equally good. His multipart series on the graying of...
Sioux Center cover crop shed in heavy use
SIOUX CENTER—The new cover crop storage shed at Farmers Cooperative Society in Sioux Center became operational just in time for the company’s busy harvest season. The facility, located at the cooperative’s campus at 317 Third St. NW in the Sioux County community, was ready to go in early August and has been in use about every day since.
LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend, 66, formerly of Sheldon
SHELDON—A memorial service for LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend of Fountain Hills, AZ, who died age 66, on April 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Sheldon, IA. Family visitation will be at the church 1:30-2 p.m. with...
Van Zee Enterprises celebrates 100 years
ROCK VALLEY—The fact his family’s business has been around for a century is a surreal feeling for Chad Van Zee. The president and co-owner of Rock Valley-based Van Zee Enterprises was involved with the company growing up and worked there all through high school. The business, which consists...
Building H gets A+ as new NCC space
SHELDON—Building H is clear to be discharged. The new health building, featuring a simulation hospital, is complete at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon. “Every single day on this campus and through all of our connections, with all our integrated relationships, there are people who have the superpower of building brighter futures, especially for the people who need it most,” said NCC president John Hartog.
Sheldon K-9 Unit a success
SHELDON—Balin is a highly trained police canine, regularly deployed during arrests, suspect searches and drug busts by his handler, Sheldon police officer Eric Meinecke. Despite engaging in serious police work, however, the 2-year-old German shepherd also is, in many ways, just a regular dog — he drools, he likes his ears scratched and he loves Purina Beggin’ Strips.
Siouxland Youth for Christ host chamber coffee
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Chamber of Commerce members had an opportunity to learn more about Siouxland Youth for Christ at its Chamber Coffee event last Thursday. Members gathered around tables at the City Life Teen Center, 1305 23rd St., Hawarden. Siouxland YFC started in 1978 when leaders in Sioux City came together...
Driver hurt when hitting manure spreader
SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 8:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, on 400th Street, three miles east of Sioux Center. Fifty-nine-year-old Tina Louisa Timmerman of Orange City was driving west when her 2017 Ford Escape struck a manure spreader being pulled west by a 1979 John Deere farm tractor when the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Lee Schelling of Orange City, slowed to turn south onto Indian Avenue, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers
HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls man cited for weed at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Zamu Ahmed Sado stemmed from him being found in possession...
Orange City man jailed for OWI by Boyden
BOYDEN—A 22-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, near Boyden on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Cristian Olivares Barranco stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Jeep for speeding at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kiwi Avenue two miles east of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and child endangerment. The arrest of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from an argument over a set of vehicle keys about 1:20 a.m. with a woman he...
Larchwood driver arrested on OWI charge
LARCHWOOD—A 46-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Aaron Robert Crist stemmed from the stop of a Toyota Venza for speeding at the intersection of Highway 9 and Williams Street in Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon teen charged for marijuana, more
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana; failure to affix a drug stamp; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ocheyedan man jailed for theft, burglary
OCHEYEDAN—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested Monday, Oct. 10, on charges of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from his activities from November through mid-February, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Hanson allegedly entered the house and outbuildings...
Archer man arrested for assaulting wife
ARCHER—A 28-year-old rural Archer man was arrested about noon Monday, Oct. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Craig Alan DeBoer stemmed from an argument with his wife about 11 a.m. while they were working at a hog site pumping manure, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
