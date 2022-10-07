SHELDON—Building H is clear to be discharged. The new health building, featuring a simulation hospital, is complete at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon. “Every single day on this campus and through all of our connections, with all our integrated relationships, there are people who have the superpower of building brighter futures, especially for the people who need it most,” said NCC president John Hartog.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO