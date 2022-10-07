Read full article on original website
Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS
Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs,...
No more interim: Rob Thomson to remain Phillies manager
After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. Thomson had to sit through a news conference to discuss his new two-year contract to remain as Phillies manager through 2024. He would prefer...
