Let's just fast-forward to another Chiefs-Bills playoff showdown in the AFC

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt.

I’d like to take stock of recent major AFC happenings with a month of the NFL season behind us, and I want you to stop me if any of it sounds familiar.

On one side of the conference ring, despite taking brutal haymakers here and there, the Bills — and their freight train who plays quarterback, Josh Allen — look like a battle-tested monster. Opposite them are the Chiefs and their wizard quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who just took down Tom Brady’s Buccaneers with such ease that the rest of the NFL should be spooked. And once again, with 14 weeks to go in the 2022 campaign, the Bills and Chiefs both look like the class of the AFC.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Does that ring a bell? It should. Because it’s plenty of sample size and the surest sign we need to see these two AFC heavyweights duke it out this January in the playoffs for the third straight year.

I know what you’re thinking: There’s no way Allen and Mahomes can top their all-time 42-36 overtime duel from last winter. A game with 41 points scored in the final approximate 17 minutes and six lead changes — including three in the last two minutes — should be impossible to replicate.

That instant classic even had a trademark (and necessary) hint of controversy when the Bills and Allen didn’t get to touch the ball in overtime due to the NFL’s then-rules.

On paper, there is no better matchup in pro football than watching these two quarterbacks and teams going all out, trying to drive a dagger into the others’ hearts.

We are talking about two superstar quarterbacks — the arguably best football players alive — at the peak of their powers. We are talking about the prolific offensive mind of Andy Reid and the steady defensive hand of Sean McDermott, a rare, equal battle of coaching wits. We are talking about two balanced squads with well-built trenches and dynamic skill players on both sides of the ball. And last but not least, just for repeat posterity, after all their recent games against one another: the Chiefs and Bills hate each other.

What else could you possibly want from playoff football? Chiefs-Bills is the true five-star gourmet course on the menu, and we shouldn’t settle for less.

A lot can change in the NFL between now and late January. For example, the defending AFC champion Bengals might play spoiler again and crash a potential Bills-Chiefs bonanza. We could even see Lamar Jackson’s Ravens have their voices heard. But I’m not counting on any of that. I’ve seen Cincinnati and Baltimore’s inconsistency, and I’ve seen this movie before.

When push comes to shove, I know that the two teams in Missouri and Western New York have another higher gear to them. I see two evenly-matched buzzsaws, and I want them to cross paths with Super Bowl aspirations on the line.

If the football gods are just and gracious divine beings, then we’ll get to see Mahomes, Allen, and Co. settle their differences in the postseason. Again.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

— How about that awful Broncos loss to the Colts? Russell Wilson missed a wide-open receiver, delivered a cringy “Broncos Country, let’s ride,” got stared at by Melvin Gordon, and probably saw Broncos fans leaving the stadium during a tie game BEFORE overtime.

— Mary Clarke, Blake Schuster and Charles Curtis delivered their NHL season predictions, and Rangers fans should be very happy.

— Some injured NBA players you should consider drafting and stashing in fantasy hoops.

— Even 45-year-old Tom Brady seems struck by the “bad football” around the NFL.

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
