The Drugstore Mascara That Everyone Is Obsessed With Is Only $12 For 12 More Hours
I’m pretty discerning when it comes to advocating viral TikTok products and trends, generally speaking, but when I discovered that my favorite $5 Mascara from the drugstore was getting the spotlight on social (not to mention ranking as a top Amazon best-seller in the beauty arena), I had zero doubt in my mind. While I’ve been using this volumizing and lash-lifting mascara for years, it never occurred to me to a full Essence Lash Princess review. Oh, and it’s only $4 on Amazon right now for Prime Early Access Sale Day (!!!) for all Prime members (sign up here if...
4 Editors Put Target's Fall Designer Collection to the Test
It's easy to ooh and ahh over Target when it's announcing top-of-the-line partnerships with designers and merchants we love and trust (re: Hearth & Hand With Magnolia by Joanna Gaines or Being Frensche by Ashely Tisdale). The retailer knows what we like, and for its second limited-edition Fall Designer collection, Target has partnered with three well-known designers, Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson, for one of its most-impressive fashion partnerships to date.
Looking For a Change? Try the "Frame" Haircut
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The "frame" haircut is going to be a popular look for fall and winter.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear By This Product Instead of Botox — & It's On Rare Sale for 30% Off
Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear by this, but apparently, Meghan Markle has raved about the product, per IntheKnow. Along with them, the Queen of Spain,...
Billie Eilish Goes Full '90s Grunge in Graphic Tees and Baggy Cargo Pants
Billie Eilish posted a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend with the caption "miss you already." Though it's not confirmed, we can assume that what she misses is her "Happier Than Ever" world tour, which recently concluded. In the first photo of her carousel, Eilish, 20, wears head-to-toe black, leaning into the edgy '90s style she has been peppering her wardrobe with as of late.
I Got the "J Lo Glow" Facial — and It Worked
Jennifer Lopez has become renowned for her consistently glowing skin. Lopez's beauty brand, JLo Beauty, partnered with Hydrafacial to re-create that glow in the form of a treatment "booster." One editor tried the facial and is sharing her results. Actor, singer, entrepreneur: Jennifer Lopez holds many titles. But there is...
Problem Solving Gadgets
Gadgets solve problems, and our own gadget guy Steve Greenberg has 5 problems and he’s found the gadgets to solve them. PRODUCT INFO: Aro Smart Box — is the first connected device that results in less screen time and more real life. Aro combines a bluetooth-connected “smart box” that holds and charges your phone with a fun […]
This $50 Portable Blender Shed 15 Minutes Off My Morning Routine
I'm notorious for being late. For years, I always chocked it up to some sort of excuse — school started too early, the traffic on my morning commute was too unpredictable, even the universe had methodically conspired to create some unplanned obstacle that I had to resolve each and every day when I was nearly out the door. I've probably invested more energy into dismissing my lateness than actually just solving it with a sound alarm clock and a little discipline. Nonetheless, I've recently come to terms with the fact that my being late is, indeed, a very real character flaw that's well-known by most everyone in my life — by this point, even my friends know that when I say I'm "almost there," it's likely I've yet to even leave my house (shout-out to people who put up with you in spite of your chaos!).
Priyanka Chopra Goes Bold in Plunging Red Dress at a Friend's Wedding
We can always count on Priyanka Chopra to serve up wedding-guest outfit inspiration. The new mom did just that at her friends' nuptials in Dallas this past weekend, wowing in a red strapless gown alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. Featuring a plunging U-shaped neckline, a corseted bodice, and a figure-hugging skirt that skimmed the ground, the dress was a simple yet bold choice that complemented Jonas's gray tweed suit. Though Chopra didn't specify the brand, we're 99 percent sure it hails from Solace London, a British womenswear label she's often worn in the past.
A Latina Bruja's Guide to an Egg Cleanse (Huevo Limpia)
You've likely landed here because of some childhood nostalgia. You've recently recalled a past memory of your abuela or a family member who used to perform the egg limpia on you and all your primas. You had no clue what was happening or had any feeling that it was "brujería" or negative. It was just a thing your family did whenever someone needed a cleansing (limpieza). Many Latinxs grew up with having one family member who knew how to prepare, had knowledge of curanderismo of some sorts, or self-performed limpias con huevo (egg cleanse). If you didn't grow up with that family ritual, maybe you're here seeking to reclaim that Indigenous knowledge that was lost through assimilation. Bienvenida! Glad you arrived.
Megan Thee Stallion Is Ready For Fall in a Black Bodycon Dress and Strappy Heels
From the red carpet to our Instagram feeds, Megan The Stallion has been an inescapable force this year. Most recently, she made an appearance at the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, where she was the closing keynote speaker. The 27-year-old rapper and entrepreneur took to the stage Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House, wearing a black bodycon, midilength turtleneck dress. She accessorized the ensemble with gold hoops and black lace-up sandal heels.
