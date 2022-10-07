I'm notorious for being late. For years, I always chocked it up to some sort of excuse — school started too early, the traffic on my morning commute was too unpredictable, even the universe had methodically conspired to create some unplanned obstacle that I had to resolve each and every day when I was nearly out the door. I've probably invested more energy into dismissing my lateness than actually just solving it with a sound alarm clock and a little discipline. Nonetheless, I've recently come to terms with the fact that my being late is, indeed, a very real character flaw that's well-known by most everyone in my life — by this point, even my friends know that when I say I'm "almost there," it's likely I've yet to even leave my house (shout-out to people who put up with you in spite of your chaos!).

