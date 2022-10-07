ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson delivered the cringiest, awkward 'Broncos Country, let's ride' to reporters

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
Russell Wilson, as we know, is a creature of habit.

He used to end every meeting with reporters when he was a Seattle Seahawk with “Go Hawks!” And after Week 1 last month, as a Denver Bronco, he appeared to ALMOST say it.

But now, maybe he’s switching to “Broncos Country, let’s ride,” which is the Wilson meme that refuses to die especially with Denver struggling out of the gate with their new star QB under center.

On Thursday, his press time ended with a delivery that — like what we saw on the field in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts — was so bad. He started his “Broncos Country” as he was walking away, then had to say “let’s ride” away from the mics.

SO CRINGY:

So awkward

