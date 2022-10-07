Read full article on original website
Portland's Free Tree Giveaway
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
Would-be show dog finds his calling as a therapy dog for children and families in crisis
A Southwest Washington dog breeder looking for her next show dog found what looked like the ideal puppy on the internet. The purebred English Labrador lived in Poland. Further research revealed a great lineage, a perfect body and that elusive “it” quality. She bought him for $10,000. He...
Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
Jonathan Dunbar, fatally shot in downtown Portland, described as family man and loving father
Jonathan Dunbar made music, designed his own apparel, funded a soccer team in his home country of Liberia and juggled several other jobs at the same time. But the thing he loved most was being a father to his 15-year-old daughter, his younger sister Bendu Yeaney said. “He loved her...
Jo Ann Hardesty shows support for affordable housing tenants
A city leader joined tenants of an affordable housing complex in North Portland on Monday, calling for a landlord to keep the units affordable.
Oregon breweries take 18 medals at prestigious GABF competition; Washington nabs 19
Oregon breweries won 18 medals and Washington breweries won 19 at Saturday’s awards ceremony at the Great American Beer Festival, the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the United States. Seven golds, seven silvers and four bronzes came home with Oregon’s breweries after the three-day festival, held Oct....
Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters applaud Merritt Paulson stepping down, maintain calls for sale of teams
Hours after Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday morning that he was stepping down as club CEO, the message from the Portland Thorns and Timbers remained the same: “Sell the teams.”. In a joint statement posted Tuesday afternoon, the 107 Independent Supporters Trust (107IST), Rose City Riveters and Timbers Army applauded...
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
Portland Community College asks voters to support a $450 million bond, its largest ask yet
Voters across the region will decide in November whether to approve a $450 million bond measure for Portland Community College, the state’s largest two-year institution which served more than 50,000 students last year. Funds are earmarked to pay for technology updates, modernized workforce training spaces and improved building safety...
Portland Timbers, Thorns owner Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO, takes responsibility for ‘organization’s failures and mistakes’
Facing mounting public pressure from fans, sponsors and the Portland soccer community, Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO of the Portland Timbers and Thorns effective immediately, removing himself from the operations of a club he has owned and operated since 2007. In a lengthy Tuesday...
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 48% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith speaks on U.S. Soccer investigation: ‘Show up and support us’
Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith is calling on fans to continue to support players and for fans to show up for Portland’s upcoming NWSL semifinal playoff match on Oct. 23. Smith’s comments, made Monday during a news conference for the U.S. women’s national team, come as Thorns players continue...
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Defends Her Role in Safety at Dawson Park
As she seeks to retain her seat on the Portland City Council, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is trying to fend off a narrative that she is unresponsive to a spike in violent crime. Portland’s rising crime stats place Hardesty in a difficult position because she was elected as an outspoken...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Local chef brings French cuisine to downtown Portland
Paris has come to Portland with the opening of a new restaurant downtown.
2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven
It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
Oregon Zoo Welcomes New Monkeys
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed a couple of fluffy new faces to town this week: Red-tailed monkeys Indi and Chichi are making themselves at home in the zoo’s Africa Treetops habitat. Visitors can look for them in the area between rhinos and giraffes. Red-tailed monkeys are...
To rain, or not to rain? That is the question
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!. We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.
Good Morning, News: Alaska Airlines Distances Itself from Portland Thorns, Amazon Sued for Selling "Suicide Kits," and Russian Missiles Rock Ukraine
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We still have...
Flowers, candles, tears: Family holds Old Town vigil
Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland's Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.
