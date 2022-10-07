Read full article on original website
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
The Detroit Zoo Welcomes Adorable King Penguin Chick to the Family
Oh, baby! The Detroit Zoo has welcomed a new baby to the family and the king-sized bundle of joy and already stealing everyone's heart. Thanks to a collaboration between the Detroit Zoo and the Cincinnati Zoo, a new King Penguin chick has joined the zoo family. The new addition entered the world on August 13th and was a labor of love for both zoos.
Flint’s March Skies Release Video for ‘The Flame’
There's a good chance that you haven't heard of Flint's March Skies yet as they're relatively new to the scene. However, if you're a fan of Chevelle, Deftones, Breaking Benjamin, Halestorm, and The Pretty Reckless, you'll definitely be into the sound of March Skies. March Skies officially formed in the...
After Almost 100 Years Could Michigan Be Getting A New State Bird?
Growing up as a kid my dad would take me and my younger brother Bob to Kensington Metro Park in Livingston County. We would walk some of the different nature trails and look for different kinds of birds. The most common bird we saw were finches which would sometimes fly down from the trees and land on your hand for some sunflower seeds.
Way Too Easy! Detroit Man Arrested After Buying 7000 Identities Off Dark Web
How safe are you when it comes to your personal information out there on the world wide web? This may make you think. A Detroit man was able to buy 7000 identities with just the click of a button on the dark web and turned it into a profit-making scam.
New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?
Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
Love Entertaining & Sports? This $8.9M Michigan Home Has it All Including a Pickleball Court
Some homes are just made for a good time, and this is one of those homes. This $8.9 million estate screams entertaining with multiple kitchens, indoor sports courts, outdoor resort-style lounging, and enough indoor space to throw one heck of a party or two. Located in Franklin, Michigan on Scenic...
100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere
A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
Check Out This Lavish, Abandoned Gothic Revival Church in Detroit
This incredible church is the Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, closed since the mid-2000s. The church was organized by Dec. 10 1907 and was admitted by the Presbytery on March 17, 1908. The church's first minister was Sherman L. Divine, installed on Nov. 5, 1908. Thanks to Reverend Divine's grand plan of an incredible sanctuary, the cost was approximately $100,000, around 2.5 million dollars today.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
The Sandtrap Indoor Golf Opening In Linden – What You Need To Know
Calling all golfers, and people who want to take up the sport - a new indoor golf spot is opening in Linden, Michigan. You don't have to let your golf game suffer during the brutal winter months in Michigan, keep your swing in tip-top shape or even improve it during the off-season at The Sandtrap.
New To Grand Blanc – Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.
Calling all coffee lovers - there is a new coffee shop set to open in Grand Blanc. The mission at Qmaria Yemeni Coffee Co. is to redefine your coffee experience. Each cup is made with one-hundred percent premium Yemeni beans. Guests can enjoy preparation in the following ways,. Traditional Yemeni.
Swartz Creek Schools Address False Accusations After Rumors Flood Social Media
As can often happen on social media, rumors began to fly on Facebook on Thursday (10/6) about staff members and alleged misconduct at Swartz Creek High School. Rumors can often "take on a life of their own" as speculation and personal grievances began to take over various social media pages.
