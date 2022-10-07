Read full article on original website
Related
Montclarion
New Provost Shares Future Aspirations for Montclair State
Montclair State University’s new provost and senior vice president of academic affairs shared future plans and some of his most recent accomplishments at the institution. Provost Junius Gonzales started his role at the university with an unusual career trajectory. He has worked and is trained as a researcher, psychiatrist, physician and as a senior vice president of the University of North Carolina system.
Montclarion
EDITORIAL: We Want Wifi and We Want It Now
There are many things about Montclair State University that make it appealing for incoming freshmen. Its Spanish Mission architecture, beautiful quad, newly renovated buildings and the adorable deer that make appearances at night, just to name a few. However, not everything is as perfect as it seems. You start walking...
Montclarion
Kylie Prendergast Is on the Fastbreak to Greatness in Her First Year
There have been many contributing factors to the Montclair State University women’s soccer team’s success so far this season. But one freshman, in particular, has really found her way to victory, bringing the whole team with her. Through 12 games, freshman sensation Kylie Prendergast, who was just named...
Montclarion
Heartbreak at Sprague as Red Hawks Fall to Kean
The Montclair State University football team lost in heartbreaking fashion to Kean University on a chilling Saturday night. The Red Hawks seemed to dominate early in the game, putting up a 22-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Cougars of Kean never stopped fighting as they scored two late touchdowns to win the game 23-22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montclarion
Afro-Italian Sensation Amir Issaa Visits Montclair State
Amir Issaa stood center stage at Montclair State University’s John J. Cali School of Music on Oct. 3. The crowd was in awe of Issaa’s talent and how he was able to uniquely evoke today’s political issues through his craft – rapping. Issaa’s words take listeners on a journey of immigrants, the wrongs of racial inequality, exclusivity and the plights of growing up in a low-income family.
Montclarion
Montclair State Student Yak Ferstenberg’s Short Film Reignites Fall Romance
Yak Ferstenberg, a sophomore filmmaking major, comes to life while directing his upcoming short film, “Miranda and Arnold’s Tango.” The film was shot at Montclair State University’s psychic fair, an event held on campus, giving insight into students and staff’s ever-compelling fate, which inevitably becomes a plot device in the love story crafted by Ferstenberg himself.
Montclarion
Field Hockey Bounces Back and Achieves Another Conference Win On Senior Day
Following the upset 3-2 loss against Kean University last Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Montclair State University field hockey team reflected on the loss and came back with a 2-0 win against the Stockton University Ospreys. This game was controlled the majority of the time by the Red Hawks and showed...
Comments / 0