Montclair, NJ

Montclarion

New Provost Shares Future Aspirations for Montclair State

Montclair State University’s new provost and senior vice president of academic affairs shared future plans and some of his most recent accomplishments at the institution. Provost Junius Gonzales started his role at the university with an unusual career trajectory. He has worked and is trained as a researcher, psychiatrist, physician and as a senior vice president of the University of North Carolina system.
Montclarion

EDITORIAL: We Want Wifi and We Want It Now

There are many things about Montclair State University that make it appealing for incoming freshmen. Its Spanish Mission architecture, beautiful quad, newly renovated buildings and the adorable deer that make appearances at night, just to name a few. However, not everything is as perfect as it seems. You start walking...
Montclarion

Kylie Prendergast Is on the Fastbreak to Greatness in Her First Year

There have been many contributing factors to the Montclair State University women’s soccer team’s success so far this season. But one freshman, in particular, has really found her way to victory, bringing the whole team with her. Through 12 games, freshman sensation Kylie Prendergast, who was just named...
Montclarion

Heartbreak at Sprague as Red Hawks Fall to Kean

The Montclair State University football team lost in heartbreaking fashion to Kean University on a chilling Saturday night. The Red Hawks seemed to dominate early in the game, putting up a 22-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Cougars of Kean never stopped fighting as they scored two late touchdowns to win the game 23-22.
Montclarion

Afro-Italian Sensation Amir Issaa Visits Montclair State

Amir Issaa stood center stage at Montclair State University’s John J. Cali School of Music on Oct. 3. The crowd was in awe of Issaa’s talent and how he was able to uniquely evoke today’s political issues through his craft – rapping. Issaa’s words take listeners on a journey of immigrants, the wrongs of racial inequality, exclusivity and the plights of growing up in a low-income family.
Montclarion

Montclair State Student Yak Ferstenberg’s Short Film Reignites Fall Romance

Yak Ferstenberg, a sophomore filmmaking major, comes to life while directing his upcoming short film, “Miranda and Arnold’s Tango.” The film was shot at Montclair State University’s psychic fair, an event held on campus, giving insight into students and staff’s ever-compelling fate, which inevitably becomes a plot device in the love story crafted by Ferstenberg himself.
