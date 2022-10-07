ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘You Are a Man of Means’: Judge Denies Bond for Tex McIver Over Concerns He Might ‘Disappear’ Following Overturned Murder Conviction

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Bucky the pit bull
4d ago

I own the exact gun that was used, the gun needs at least 4.5 pounds of pressure to fully pull the trigger, pulling that trigger has to be intentional, unless you have the hammer cocked then it can take much less of a pull , kind of like a mouse trap, no one would store a gun with the hammer cocked, this was no accident

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

