Icons and legends to gather once again for SIRA’s Legends Gala to honor local stalwarts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO