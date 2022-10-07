ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Icons and legends to gather once again for SIRA’s Legends Gala to honor local stalwarts

By Staten Island Advance Sports Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022: Joan Ottomanelli, St. Joseph Hill softball coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 11, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Beverly McVicar, 90, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was raised in Gerristen Beach, Brooklyn. She moved to Staten Island, in 1964 where she resided for 50 years before moving to Scott Twp., P.A., in 2013 where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law until moving into Glenmaura Senior Living in 2020. Before retiring she worked at Frist Investors in New Jersey as an assistant supervisor. She was a member of Holy Child Parish while she lived in Staten Island. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
City
Staten Island, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Beamon
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Jim Thorpe
The Staten Island Advance

History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: Taco time and Mexican pizza at Oaxaca Deli

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels took us to Peru and now we head South of the Border.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sira#Nyc Marathon#Track And Field#Art#Volunteers#Parade#Advance Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Staten Island Advance

Are Yankees and Aaron Judge getting ready for the long goodbye? | Klapisch

NEW YORK – It’s been five bleak Octobers in a row for Aaron Judge, each one of them a reminder of a) how lousy it feels to go home early and b) how the Yankees still haven’t figured out what’s missing. Judge is about to embark on postseason No. 6 and while the stakes are typically through the roof — win or else — this could also be the big man’s final go-around in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Is Amazon Fresh opening on Staten Island? Here are the latest signs the supermarket is coming.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re grabbing a cup of coffee at the Hylan Commons in New Dorp and need a WiFi connection, Amazon has got you covered. The goliath e-tailer -- who will still not confirm whether or not it is opening a supermarket in the borough -- is now hosting a public WiFi hotspot titled “Amazon Guest” in the shopping center. And it’s fully functional and ready to use.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy