Icons and legends to gather once again for SIRA’s Legends Gala to honor local stalwarts

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022: Joan Ottomanelli, St. Joseph Hill softball coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
Harvest Home Celebration to mark Project Hospitality’s 40 years of service to Staten Island. Six will be lauded.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been 40 years since Project Hospitality started as an all-volunteer interfaith effort that was the first to recognize the profound needs of homeless people camped out at the Staten Island ferry terminal. Since that time, homelessness in the nation, city and borough has...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 11, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Beverly McVicar, 90, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was raised in Gerristen Beach, Brooklyn. She moved to Staten Island, in 1964 where she resided for 50 years before moving to Scott Twp., P.A., in 2013 where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law until moving into Glenmaura Senior Living in 2020. Before retiring she worked at Frist Investors in New Jersey as an assistant supervisor. She was a member of Holy Child Parish while she lived in Staten Island. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Staten Island among 11 firefighters across the state honored in Albany
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Westerleigh was one of 11 firefighters commemorated at the 25th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday. “We gather today to honor 11 brave firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties to keep their...
Golfers honor a fallen firefighter while raising money for the GRACE Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Under sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures, the weatherman couldn’t have been any more cooperative — and the charity event any more complete — when the GRACE Foundation played host to its annual golf outing at Silver Lake Golf Club. Each year...
First-timer wins Staten Island Half marathon; non-binary division crowns inaugural champion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Manhattan College runner Pelle Nogueira, an all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country selection in 2020-21, won the Staten Island Half-Marathon yesterday in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 41 seconds. The New York Road Runners event, a final NYC Marathon tuneup for many, drew crowds...
More than 1K attend New Dorp Restaurant Crawl 2022: See 80+ photos and a rundown of the fan favorites
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Where does one start at the New Dorp Restaurant Crawl? For over a thousand attendees on Monday afternoon, the question was just that as 31 eateries dished out specialties from Korean hot pot and tacos to hot dogs and gourmet bubble tea. “We come every...
‘Live Long and Prosper’: Sci-fi writer Theodore Sturgeon’s home for sale on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever wonder who penned the famous Vulcan salute? Well, he’s from Staten Island. Theodore Sturgeon, a born-and-raised Staten Islander, wrote the famous 1979 “Star Trek” episode, “Amok Time,” in which Spock did the Vulcan salute for the first time. Sturgeon,...
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
Encouraging kids to ‘follow their dreams,’ this S.I. educator wins state teaching award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island teacher has been named a winner of the 2022 New York State TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) Educator Award. Lisa Friscia, who works at PS 39 in South Beach, was named the Elementary School ESOL Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by former colleague Melanie Mirenberg.
Best global eats on Staten Island: Taco time and Mexican pizza at Oaxaca Deli
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels took us to Peru and now we head South of the Border.
‘Not happy with my government’: As concerns about meeting basic needs mount, more buses with migrants arrive on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Families seeking asylum in the United States arrived to hotel in Travis Monday night as Mayor Eric Adams clambered to address the surge of migrants within the five boroughs. A bus holding around one dozen people dropped off passengers at the Comfort Inn just after...
These 10 Staten Island schools performed the strongest on state math exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, it marked the first time in two years that parents and schools were able to see the progress students made in the subjects. It also gave a clear...
Watch: SILive.com subscribers enjoy eats and treats at ‘Festa Italiana’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Our latest contest winners got to feast on zeppoles, cannolis, sausage and peppers this weekend. As a thank you to our Staten Island Advance/SILive.com subscribers, we offered our readers free VIP tickets to “Festa Italiana at The Mount” — an Italian food, music and heritage event at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains.
It opened as the Shalimar. Then it became the Excelsior Grand. Now it’s HL Supermarket, a Chinese food emporium.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The former home to Excelsior Grand and Shalimar catering halls is taking shape as an HL Supermarket. The Chinese grocer will be opening in about a month, a representative at its Brooklyn flagship location confirmed. HL Supermarket in Staten Island will be located at 2380...
Huge blocks, terrific runs and a day of fun: Check out these great photos from the Staten Island Boys Football League
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Advance freelance photographer Kara Buzga was on hand to capture two games in the Staten Island Boys Football League Saturday evening, and she came away with some great action shots at the loop’s Travis complex. It’s all part of SILive.com’s and the Advance’s spotlight on...
Are Yankees and Aaron Judge getting ready for the long goodbye? | Klapisch
NEW YORK – It’s been five bleak Octobers in a row for Aaron Judge, each one of them a reminder of a) how lousy it feels to go home early and b) how the Yankees still haven’t figured out what’s missing. Judge is about to embark on postseason No. 6 and while the stakes are typically through the roof — win or else — this could also be the big man’s final go-around in the Bronx.
Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
Is Amazon Fresh opening on Staten Island? Here are the latest signs the supermarket is coming.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re grabbing a cup of coffee at the Hylan Commons in New Dorp and need a WiFi connection, Amazon has got you covered. The goliath e-tailer -- who will still not confirm whether or not it is opening a supermarket in the borough -- is now hosting a public WiFi hotspot titled “Amazon Guest” in the shopping center. And it’s fully functional and ready to use.
HS football: Here are five of Staten Island’s biggest surprises at the season’s halfway point
The high school football regular season is halfway complete and, not surprisingly, there’s dozens of players who have made an impact for their respective teams on Staten Island so far. But, as always, there’s several gridders who didn’t exactly go under the radar prior to the start of the...
