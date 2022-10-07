Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Despite construction, Wheeling’s Christmas parade will roll on!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice. The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on. WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream […]
WDTV
Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...
Westover Police look to public for help identifying individuals
The Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals in these photos.
Ohio contractor who worked in Wheeling cited by Dept. of Labor, faces $1M in fines
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Millersburg, Ohio, contractor working in Wheeling with a long history of disregarding workplace safety standards now faces more than $1 million in penalties. This comes after an inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found their employees working at dangerous heights without fall protection, this time […]
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
WTRF
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
Woman life-flighted after hand gets caught in machine at Mondi
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Washington County
If you bought a lottery ticket in Washington County, you could be a winner. The Giant Eagle at 200 Station Street, McDonald, sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday drawing, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched four of the...
WTRF
WVU volleyball travels to Iowa State
The West Virginia University volleyball team heads back out on the road for a match against Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s match will be available for streaming on Big...
‘Wheeling Haunts’ tells stories of haunted Wheeling homes
Have you had a spooky encounter in a Wheeling building? The Wheeling Heritage Media team has set out to tell the stories of Wheeling’s haunted homes with their new podcast ‘Wheeling Haunts’. Every Monday in October, the podcast will detail a historic Wheeling home that has hadsupernatural encounters. This podcast will feature four homes around […]
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
Comments / 0