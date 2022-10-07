ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTRF

45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...
SALTWELL, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio contractor who worked in Wheeling cited by Dept. of Labor, faces $1M in fines

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Millersburg, Ohio, contractor working in Wheeling with a long history of disregarding workplace safety standards now faces more than $1 million in penalties. This comes after an inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found their employees working at dangerous heights without fall protection, this time […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WVU volleyball travels to Iowa State

The West Virginia University volleyball team heads back out on the road for a match against Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s match will be available for streaming on Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

‘Wheeling Haunts’ tells stories of haunted Wheeling homes

Have you had a spooky encounter in a Wheeling building? The Wheeling Heritage Media team has set out to tell the stories of Wheeling’s haunted homes with their new podcast ‘Wheeling Haunts’. Every Monday in October, the podcast will detail a historic Wheeling home that has hadsupernatural encounters. This podcast will feature four homes around […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

