Ratings: Steady Grey's, SVU Top Thursday; Sheldon Leads in Viewers

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and NBC’s SVU tied for the nightly demo win (per Nielsen finals), while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience.

ABC | Station 19 returned to 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+” ), down a tick from its previous averages, while Grey’s (3.8 mil/0.6, reader grade “B+” ) returned steady. The freshman drama Alaska Daily debuted to 3.6 mil and a 0.3, improving on Big Sky ‘s average audience in the time slot but tying ABC’s Rookie Feds and CBS’ Real Love Boat for the lowest-rated fall launch. Readers gave the Hillary Swank starrer an average grade of “B+,” with 86% planning to stay tuned.

CBS | Young Sheldon (7 mil/0.5) and CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) were steady, while Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.5) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.3) both dipped.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (1.8 mil/0.4), Flatch (850K/0.2) and Call Me Kat (1.1 mil/0.2) were all steady.

NBC | Law & Order (4.1 mil/0.4) and Organized Crime (3 mil/0.4) ticked down — with the latter matching series lows — but SVU (4.2 mil/0.6) ticked up.

THE CW | Walker (760K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“ ) returned down 16% in audience versus its sophomore average, while Walker Independence (620K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“ ) debuted to a much bigger audience than Legacies (370K/0.1) averaged last season.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. When not in use, Happy Fun Ball should be returned to its special container and kept under refrigeration.

