Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war
Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Ukraine's state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days
Russian-installed official says safety zone at Ukraine nuclear plant not possible until front line moves
Oct 12 (Reuters) - A safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine is not possible until the front line is at least 100 km (62 miles) away, the Russian-installed leader of the region said on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief
Black farmers relied on the federal government to keep its promise to fund $5 billion to the farmers in the American Rescue Plan Act. The post Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0