ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moreclaremore.com

Road Closure Alert: Downtown Claremore

Lights, camera, action! Downtown Claremore will play the backdrop for an exciting filming project, requiring the closure of Will Rogers Blvd. from South Cherokee Ave. to Muskogee Ave. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and will remain closed until Thursday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m.
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Collinsville, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Traffic
City
Owasso, OK
City
Collinsville, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact

CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
CUSHING, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Dept. Launching Effort To Recruit More Spanish Speakers

Tulsa Fire Department held an open house at Station 33 Tuesday to let Hispanic residents know they're here to help. Chief of Community Risk Reduction Ricky Powell says the department is using community events to build relations with the community. “One of the things that we are offering today is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County

The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Infrastructure#State Highway#Urban Construction#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Odot#Us 75
KSN News

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF) — For decades, many residents of Ottawa County, Oklahoma, have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
news9.com

Tulsa's Expo Square Prepares To Host National Arabian Horse Show

The 56th U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show will be in Tulsa in a couple of weeks, bringing thousands of people to town and making a huge economic impact on the city. This is the 15th year the Arabian Horse Show will visit Tulsa. The director of national...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
news9.com

Firefighters Install New Smoke Detectors Near Site Of Deadly Fire

Tulsa Firefighters are going door-to-door to install smoke detectors for people who need them in a neighborhood where a woman was killed in a fire on Monday. The fire happened near Admiral and Memorial. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says TFD responds to approximately 2000 fires a year.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters Raise Money For MDA With 'Fill The Boot' Fundraiser

A half century tradition returns to Tulsa this week as firefighters hit the streets to fill their boots for charity. “You're going to see those firefighters in those high visibility vests so if you do see them…stop and put some money in their boots," said Andy Little, with Tulsa Fire.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Hillcrest Medical Center Now Has Translator For Tulsa's Burmese Community

Hillcrest Medical Center is trying to meet the needs of the large population of Zomi and Burmese people now living in Tulsa. The hospital is now providing a translator and a nurse practitioner who speak the language and can guide these families through the process step by step. This help...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy