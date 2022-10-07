Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
moreclaremore.com
Road Closure Alert: Downtown Claremore
Lights, camera, action! Downtown Claremore will play the backdrop for an exciting filming project, requiring the closure of Will Rogers Blvd. from South Cherokee Ave. to Muskogee Ave. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and will remain closed until Thursday, October 13, at 10:00 a.m.
City of Broken Arrow to begin street resurfacing project
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Beginning Monday, Oct. 17th, the City of Broken Arrow Streets Division will begin resurfacing South Elm Place from the Creek Turnpike to Tucson Street, the city announced. During the course of the project, there will be lane restrictions, but no anticipated road closures are expected,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
PSO Outage in Dewey, NE Bartlesville Affecting 3000 Customers
About 3000 PSO customers are without power in the Dewey and NE Bartlesville area. Estimated Restoration 10:30am. MAP http://outagemap.psoklahoma.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html.
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact
CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Dept. Launching Effort To Recruit More Spanish Speakers
Tulsa Fire Department held an open house at Station 33 Tuesday to let Hispanic residents know they're here to help. Chief of Community Risk Reduction Ricky Powell says the department is using community events to build relations with the community. “One of the things that we are offering today is...
news9.com
City Of Broken Arrow, BA Chamber Of Commerce Work To Provide Support To Businesses
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A joint effort between the City of Broken Arrow and the Chamber of Commerce is now underway to help provide support to businesses. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with details.
news9.com
Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County
The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turkey shortage causes hefty prices for Oklahoma families ahead of holidays
With Thanksgiving around the corner, you might encounter an unexpected hiccup at the grocery store.
Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF) — For decades, many residents of Ottawa County, Oklahoma, have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive […]
news9.com
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
KTUL
Extent of pollution from Oklahoma's largest toxic waste site worse than originally thought
PICHER, Okla. (KOKH) — In the farthest reaches of northeastern Oklahoma lies one of the worst toxic waste areas in the country. The Tar Creek Superfund site is the EPA's largest superfund site. The site encompasses a large portion of Ottawa county including the former booming mining towns of Picher, Cardin, and Commerce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
news9.com
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
news9.com
Tulsa's Expo Square Prepares To Host National Arabian Horse Show
The 56th U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show will be in Tulsa in a couple of weeks, bringing thousands of people to town and making a huge economic impact on the city. This is the 15th year the Arabian Horse Show will visit Tulsa. The director of national...
KOCO
Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas
PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
news9.com
Firefighters Install New Smoke Detectors Near Site Of Deadly Fire
Tulsa Firefighters are going door-to-door to install smoke detectors for people who need them in a neighborhood where a woman was killed in a fire on Monday. The fire happened near Admiral and Memorial. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says TFD responds to approximately 2000 fires a year.
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Raise Money For MDA With 'Fill The Boot' Fundraiser
A half century tradition returns to Tulsa this week as firefighters hit the streets to fill their boots for charity. “You're going to see those firefighters in those high visibility vests so if you do see them…stop and put some money in their boots," said Andy Little, with Tulsa Fire.
news9.com
Hillcrest Medical Center Now Has Translator For Tulsa's Burmese Community
Hillcrest Medical Center is trying to meet the needs of the large population of Zomi and Burmese people now living in Tulsa. The hospital is now providing a translator and a nurse practitioner who speak the language and can guide these families through the process step by step. This help...
Comments / 1