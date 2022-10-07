Read full article on original website
Artists on the Move
The summer was a busy but memorable one for three East Central University Art + Design: Media + Communication faculty members who spent time traveling across the world. For assistant professor Christyn Overstake, her artistic work took her to a symposium in a German village called Hilmsen. A symposium, in her words, “is a place where people gather to focus on a specific subject.”
Teacher of the Year to deliver ECU’s Marvin Stokes Lecture
Rebecka Peterson, the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and mathematics teacher from Union Public Schools, will deliver East Central University’s 2022 Marvin Stokes Lecture on Monday, Oct. 24. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the Estep Multimedia Center inside ECU’s Bill S. Cole University Center. The event is free and open to the public.
ECU Showtime presents ‘Godspell’ Homecoming weekend
ECU Showtime is bringing the musical ‘Godspell’ to stage at East Central University’s Ataloa Theatre Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee. Playwright John-Michael Tebelak partnered with musical genius Stephen Schwartz to create a modern version of Christ teaching...
ECU to close for fall break October 13-14
The East Central University campus and all offices will close Thursday and Friday, October 13-14, for fall break. The campus will reopen Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 a.m. for normal operations and classes. Linscheid Library will also close for fall break, but will reopen 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. The...
