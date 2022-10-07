Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe’s biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
Ukraine gets new air defenses, allies deepen resolve after Russian strikes
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defenses and recommitted to providing it robust, enduring military assistance at a meeting at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, saying Russian missile strikes two days ago only further united them.
Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand
CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand. The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.
Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups' fears
BEIRUT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon will start sending Syrian refugees back to their home country at the end of next week, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday, despite rights groups' fears for their safety.
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition
The leader of Sweden's third largest party -- the center-right Moderates -- says he needs more time in his attempt to form a government with other center-right parties and has been granted a two-day extension
Why the Nearshoring Boom Marks the End of Globalization
Companies in the United States are rapidly reshoring. Here’s how to capitalize on that trend. The world’s growing interconnectedness has unfortunately exposed weaknesses across the global supply chain. In recent years, supply chain decision makers have needed to adapt to a global pandemic, an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, and most recently, added complications from the Ukraine war, which has resulted in a restriction of raw materials out of Ukraine and Russia. For the first time in 30 years, the ecological myth of “globalization,” which has sought profits by removing trade barriers and seeking cheaper labor and resources while...
