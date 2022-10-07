ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand

CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand. The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.
The Associated Press

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
Sourcing Journal

Why the Nearshoring Boom Marks the End of Globalization

Companies in the United States are rapidly reshoring. Here’s how to capitalize on that trend. The world’s growing interconnectedness has unfortunately exposed weaknesses across the global supply chain. In recent years, supply chain decision makers have needed to adapt to a global pandemic, an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, and most recently, added complications from the Ukraine war, which has resulted in a restriction of raw materials out of Ukraine and Russia. For the first time in 30 years, the ecological myth of “globalization,” which has sought profits by removing trade barriers and seeking cheaper labor and resources while...
