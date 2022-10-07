Read full article on original website
Salata bringing salad bar to the Alliance area of Fort Worth
Salata allows customers to create their own custom salads and wraps. (Courtesy Salata) Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will open in the Alliance Town Center on Oct. 13. This will be its 22nd location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the sixth owned by the Pegasus Restaurant Group. The newest location will be at 9611 N. I-35, Ste. 9609, Fort Worth. Members of Salata’s Tastemaker reward program are eligible to receive a free meal on the opening day. The company will also provide a portion of the proceeds from the first day to Operation Smile, an organization that provides cleft surgeries for children. Salata offers salads and wraps with more than 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The Houston-based company has 86 locations in five states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
Z Bar Cattle Co. opens butcher shop in Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location in Argyle on Sept. 23-24. The butcher shop is at 100 Country Club Road. Z Bar offers local beef, pork, chicken, frozen seafood, gourmet dog food and dry goods. Owner Stephen Kirkland expects Z Bar’s Argyle location to have a grand opening toward the end of October once all equipment is up and running. The store is still open in the meantime. The original Z Bar Cattle Co. is located in Keller. 940-783-1306. www.zbarcattle.com.
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
City of Grapevine takes over operations of Persimmons Bar & Grill
Persimmons Bar & Grill is located at the Grapevine Golf Course. (Community Impact staff) Persimmons Bar & Grill at the Grapevine Golf Course will now be run by the city of Grapevine. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. Approximately $1.7...
JCPenney in east Frisco to launch new in-store experience: JCPenney Beauty
More than 250 beauty brands will be represented between JCPenney Beauty and JCPenney Salon. (Courtesy JCPenney) JCPenney Beauty, a new in-store experience, will make its local debut Oct. 21 at 2607 Preston Road in Frisco. JCPenney announced the expansion will be coming to more than 600 locations by spring 2023 after it was initially introduced in 2021, according to a company news release. More than 250 beauty brands will be represented between JCPenney Beauty and JCPenney Salon. The rollout also includes a new online experience with the ability to virtually try on makeup. 972-712-2707. www.jcpenney.com/d/beauty.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
Flower Mound restaurant closed, seeking subletter
Just months after reopening under a new brand, Barrel 99 Bar and Grill has closed its doors in Flower Mound. The business owner first opened Makarsee Market at the location, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116, in April 2021. The eatery primarily promoted its selection of local wines and charcuterie boards, but it closed later that year to rebrand as Barrel 99, which seemed to prioritize its food menu and live music. Barrel 99 opened in March 2022, but its doors are closed again.
Who’s got the best southern fried chicken in Dallas? These are the top southern restaurants around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s in need of some southern comfort? We are still a ways away from Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, so, maybe some comfort before the holiday season really gears up is proving necessary. Tuesday, October 11 is Southern...
K&K African Market in Frisco to expand with takeout counter
K&K African Market is expanding to include more groceries as well as a kitchen and takeout counter. (Amber Friend/Community Impact) K&K African Market is undergoing renovations to expand into the open suite next door. The store is at 307 Main St., Ste. 210, Frisco, and provides authentic African food to the Frisco area. Shelves at the grocery store are stocked with food from various African countries, such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Kenya. When it opens at the beginning of November, the expansion will offer more products that can be purchased in bulk. The main addition will be a kitchen and takeout counter that will serve African food, such as jollof rice, fried plantains, beans, fried yam, fried chicken, fried turkey, bitter leaf soup, meat pie and more. 214-494-2553. www.kandkafricanmarket.net.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story
This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location
Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
Row House to open under new ownership in Frisco
The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership in October. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership Oct. 19 at 5729 Lebanon Road, according to a news release. The location is now owned by Sara and Steve Dillingham, a local entrepreneurial couple who had previously worked as Row House employees at the location. The studio will offer classes with a focus on low-impact and high-energy centered around the rowing machine. 972-972-4769. www.therowhouse.com/location/west-frisco.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
R&J's Bar and Grill offers lively entertainment, Chicago-style menu items in Grapevine
Owners Jose Garcia, left, and Ryan Gamill are the namesakes of R&J's Bar and Grill. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Ryan Gamill and Jose Garcia met on Grapevine Lake about seven years ago and quickly became close friends. With Gamill’s experience in construction and Garcia’s background in restaurant operations, the friends said they always spoke of opening a restaurant or bar together.
Kindbody clinic in Dallas to specialize in gynecology, fertility, wellness
KindBody's services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Kindbody is slated to open in November at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 870, Dallas, in the Walnut Hill Shopping Center. The nationwide clinic specializes in gynecology, fertility and wellness. Services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance, fertility storage and more. This will be the first Kindbody clinic to open in Dallas and will be led by Dr. Rinku Mehta, a reproductive endocrinologist available at the Austin location. An opening date has not yet been announced. 855-563-2639. www.kindbody.com.
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
