UPDATE: State Patrol identifies three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County

4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru orderJ.R. HeimbignerJackson, GA
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
Speeding motorcyclist causes deadly crash in Douglas County, GSP says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol car blocked portions of S Burnt Hickory Rd. late Saturday night after a crash, neighbors told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around...
Police searching for 2 teen girls they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The car was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett...
Traffic stop in Rockdale County turns into a huge drug bust
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.
All lanes of I-85 reopen in Fulton County after wreck
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested 12-12-2010 Convicted 03-19-2012 Aggravated child molestation Gwinnett County 911-83927 10/12/2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
accesswdun.com
Georgia State Patrol releases information on Friday's fatal crash near Magnolia Station Drive
A Lula woman died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Ga. 52 near Magnolia Station Drive. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cindy Flanagan, 48, was driving her Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 52. She was driving on a curve when her car crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling in the westbound lane. Flanagan suffered fatal injuries.
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
'You should not have to bury your children' | Gwinnett County DA talks about recent teen homicides
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gaston said Gwinnett County Police investigated 32 homicides so far in 2022. Two of those happened last week involving teens that were 17 and 18 years of age. “You should not have to bury your children,” said Gaston. Gwinnett County...
Man dead after car flips off roadway during high speed chase, troopers say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver refused to stop after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they were on I-75 northbound in Clayton County...
Driver suffers minor injuries when car flips into DeKalb County river
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is safe after his car flipped into a river in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon, fire officials say. DeKalb County fire officials say a car overturned into the South River near Warrior’s Path. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
