Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Lutheran Home celebrates 50 years in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Lutheran Home will be celebrating 50 years of service this year. The occasion will be marked with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Thursday, October 13 starting at 3:30 p.m. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone,” said Teresa Brown, Chief Operating Officer. “It...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
KFVS12
Transportation Coalition holding a Transportation Conversation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation Coalition, a new group formed by United Way of Southeast Missouri, invites Cape Girardeau citizens to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County. Called the Transportation Conversation, the public forum is scheduled for October 20 at the Shawnee Park Center,...
KFVS12
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
KFVS12
Tour the Marion Mural District Oct. 18
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Take an evening tour of the Marion Mural District on October 18. The Marion Carnegie Library originally planned this event over the summer, but it was canceled due to weather. Now, they say you can check out an improved version. No registration is required. To join...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Made Expo returns this weekend
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Made Expo is this weekend in Marion and it makes it’s in-person return. You can check out the expo at the Pavilion in Marion. We caught up with some businesses who will be showcasing their company’s work. “It is very exciting,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV
A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
KFVS12
Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday at SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, October 15. According to a release from SIUC, the event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave. in Carbondale.
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
KFVS12
Scott Co. firefighters respond to 7 fires in 1 day; urge residents to follow burn ban
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire officials say one person is being questioned by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department in connection with a field fire. Firefighters from multiple departments put out the large field fire on Tuesday afternoon. This was off of County Road 425 west of Blodgett. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
KFVS12
Heartland farmers deal with impacts of drought
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Even with a few inches of precipitation, the damage has already been done. ”People are getting desperate,” Charlie Besher said. Besher has been farming in Patton, Missouri...
KFVS12
Jackson Rotary Club serving pancakes for fundraiser
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Jackson Rotary Club is serving up flapjacks at the Crossroads Church on Tuesday, October 11 until 7 p.m. $10 will get you a plate of pancakes, sausage and a drink. All the money will help the rotary club give...
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
KFVS12
Community input needed for future development plans in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders are looking for input from the community as they put together the city’s comprehensive plan. According to a release from the city of Jackson, the comprehensive plan is a planning document used for guidance by the city in future development for the next 10-20 years.
KFVS12
SIU holds ‘Send Silence Packing’ event
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over on the campus of Southern Illinois University, nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library sharing the stories of those impacted by suicide. Active Minds and SIU teamed up to “Send Silence Packing.”. The awareness event is designed...
KFVS12
Reproductive health clinic opens in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new reproductive health clinic opened Tuesday, October 11. According to CHOICES, they are now accepting appointments at their new location in Carbondale. Based in Memphis, the center announced in May it would be opening the southern Illinois location.
KFVS12
West Paducah couple accused of fentanyl trafficking
McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. On the campus of SIU, Nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library representing those impacted by suicide. Low Mississippi River levels allows for walking to Tower...
Comments / 0