KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
Teen shot by fired San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot on life support, family attorney says
A protest at SAPD headquarters calling for former officer James Brennand's arrest is slated for Tuesday evening.
KTSA
SAPD looking for robbery suspect armed with gun and machete
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to the armed robbery of a north side smoke shop. Investigators say the man forced two employees to zip tie each other while he robbed Super Nova Smoke Shop on West Avenue for more than 20 minutes.
Man found with broken leg on side of road after being hit by driver who did not stop
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with a broken leg on the side of the road after being hit a driver who did not stop to render aid Monday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jones Maltsberger at Pinewood Lane just north of downtown. When officers arrived...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
Drunken man starts several fights, stabs someone after leaving bar downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A drunken man and a stabbing victim are in the hospital after the suspect started fights with several people after leaving a bar downtown, police say. Around 12:30 a.m. San Antonio Police responded to multiple reports of a man attacking people near a McDonald's. The suspect...
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says there is no question officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. More updates coming soon. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the former...
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
KSAT 12
Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning. Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m. The homeowner,...
KSAT 12
SAPD issues alert for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
KSAT 12
Mother discusses daughter’s injuries in five-hour interrogation video shown in court
SAN ANTONIO – A five-hour interrogation video was played to a jury on Tuesday in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing her four-year-old daughter. Jessica Briones is on trial for the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Briones. Briones took the little girl unresponsive to a...
KSAT 12
Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate
SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. He had exited...
KSAT 12
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Jessica Briones murder trial
Warning: Some testimony in the trial may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the murder trial of a San Antonio mother. Jessica Briones is facing a murder charge for the death of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones. Briones was charged in 2017 after...
Texas teen's grandmother turns him in to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting man
A San Antonio teenager was arrested and charged after his grandmother turned him in after he allegedly shot his sister's boyfriend in the leg in a drug-fueled argument on Sunday.
KSAT 12
Trial begins for San Antonio mother accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO – Warning: Some testimony in the trial may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the murder trial of a San Antonio mother. Jessica Briones is facing a murder charge for the death of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones. Briones was...
VIDEO: Cop who shot teen eating a burger in a parking lot has been fired
A San Antonio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him firing multiple shots at a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger.
KSAT 12
18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD. Police said the teen was...
KSAT 12
‘You feel violated’: Market Square shop owners upset over recent break-ins, want more security
SAN ANTONIO – Shop owners at Market Square are upset and feel violated after a string of break-ins late last week. At least four shops were broken into and thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen. “I feel very disrespected. This is this is how we feed our family,...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 26 around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road and Highway 90.
