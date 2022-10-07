Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract
The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
NBC Sports
Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker
Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke a bone in his right pinkie while punching his locker on the final day of the regular season. Maton gave up two runs – along with a single to his brother, Nick Maton – in one-third of an inning in what turned out to be a 3-2 Astros win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans
MLB Trade Rumors just released its invaluable arbitration projections, which means we now have a better understanding of how the Red Sox might attack the offseason. From a high -- but not as high as we thought -- of $16.9 million for Rafael Devers, to a low of $900,000 for recently acquired infielder Yu Chang and outfielder Abraham Almonte, the Red Sox have 11 players due raises in arbitration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston
J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
NBC Sports
'They can smell it' — Why Rob Thomson thinks Phillies have something special brewing
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson was trying to navigate his way out of the champagne- and beer-soaked mosh pit that was the visiting clubhouse at Busch Stadium late Saturday night when he came face to face with a reporter hanging out by the door trying to stay dry. "You feel...
NBC Sports
Phillies in a good spot after surviving Braves in Game 1 of NLDS
ATLANTA -- It's too early to say the Phillies are sitting pretty in their best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, but, man, was this ever a good way to start things off. With Nick Castellanos providing big hits early in the game, the Phillies built a six-run...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Braves ticket prices are hilariously low for NLDS games
Philadelphia has been buzzing with Phillies fever since the Fightins came back in Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Cardinals, and the city is certifiably baseball-crazy ahead of the first home playoff game in 11 years on Friday. Ticket prices here in Philly are reflecting that fervor,...
NBC Sports
Giants officially announce Putila as new general manager
SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants needed a new general manager in 2019, they chose a young executive from a Chicago Cubs franchise that won the World Series in 2016. For Scott Harris' replacement, the Giants went to the 2017 champion. Former Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila was...
MLB・
Comments / 0