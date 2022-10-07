Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke a bone in his right pinkie while punching his locker on the final day of the regular season. Maton gave up two runs – along with a single to his brother, Nick Maton – in one-third of an inning in what turned out to be a 3-2 Astros win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO