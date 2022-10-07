ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commission votes to approve development that may bring 7,880 new homes to Gainesville

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville city commission has green-lighted a massive development project that will significantly increase Gainesville’s housing stock through affordable homes.

City officials voted 4-3 Thursday to approve the Weyerhaeuser Company’s bid that could bring at between 668 to 7,880 homes to northwest Gainesville.

A second vote is still required for the plans to be finalized.

The majority in favor of the proposal, commissioners David Arreola, Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco and Mayor Lauren Poe, are the same vying to eliminate exclusionary zoning citywide. They say it follows their commitment to making Gainesville a more affordable place to live.

“I do want to be a welcoming city,” Poe said. “The more folks and the more diverse folks we have, the better we are. No one throw up the gate and key when we came (to Gainesville), and neither should we.”

New development:Major development may bring up to 7,860 new homes to northwest Gainesville

Development control:It is critical that the Gainesville City Commission rein in development, impose moratorium

Lee property:Alachua County Commission to hold workshop on proposed 'Lee property' development

Weyerhaeuser owns 1,779 acres of undeveloped property, featuring timberlands and wetlands, in northwest Gainesville. The property was originally owned by Plum Creek before Weyerhaeuser acquired it in 2015.

The site is located along the east and west sides of State Road 121, just north of U.S. 441.

A flurry of public comments opposed the plan, mostly citing traffic concerns and the preservation of wetlands.

Poe said, however, that all the traffic is because of the sprawl that has already happened from Alachua and High Springs.

Weyerhaeuser development plans

A major concern for the development site has been the amount of wetlands.

The current proposal sets aside 68% of the property from development, a substantial part of which is to be managed through a strict conservation management plan, according to the city planning staff, which recommended approval of the project.

The project would also require the concurrent development of affordable housing together with market-rate units; the installation of community gardens allocated for each unit; and a low-impact design with clustering, maximization of pervious surfaces, narrowed streets and reuse of stormwater.

Some residents, however, appeared to be bent on maintaining the layout of Gainesville exactly as it is, forbidding any new developments from coming to town, though the University of Florida continually attracts a slew of new people that are non-transient, such as faculty and staff.

The city plan board voted last month 3-1 to deny the project, but the proposal was later revised to address their concerns, according to a city staff report.

In December 2019, the City Commission voted to deny the rezoning proposal, referring to concerns about silvicultural activity near wetlands and an insufficient development density.

In response, Weyerhaeuser filed two lawsuits against the city, seeking to appeal the city’s decision.

Throughout the ongoing costly litigation, the city and Weyerhaeuser sought a mutually beneficial solution as it relates to the city’s land use and zoning regulation of the subject property.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” Poe said. “We have a legal obligation tonight…to rezone the property.”

City Commissioner Harvey Ward said that he’s “very concerned about where people will live,” yet voted against the proposal along with Commissioners Chestnut and Duncan-Walker.

Only the southern phase of the project was approved, which includes about 460 acres. The larger and northern part of the property, which encompasses another 1,319 acres is slated to be approved at a later date.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.

