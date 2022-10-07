But DeSantis, Trump, and Rubio were just a few that didn’t want to help after hurricane Sandy. Your right it is what the federal government should do, other things the federal government has tried to help DeSantis with, he said no, like Covid vaccines. DeSantis has fought Biden for two years, who has more integrity, Biden. DeSantis still has a lot of growing up to do.
That's because he's Low Down and Dirty like Trump! People 👫 forget when God get ready to humble you for behavior, he will humble before the person 👫you hate 😡! For God is God! We humans seem to forget we make nothing! God allows us to annihilate ourselves!
not so. I watched the joint press conference. DeSantis thanked Biden as "the federal assistance ", and "the administration ". Flor6is due federal relief, regardless of how they feel about each other.DeSantis is the man
