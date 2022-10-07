Corgi's Reaction to Owners' Pond Delights Internet: 'Has His Own Pets'

A video showing a corgi named Morty worried about his "pet" fish has gone viral on social media, and users are loving his "sweet heart."

In a post shared on TikTok, Morty's owners, under the username Mapleandmortycorgi, said that two weeks ago they had their pond cleaned and that their corgi was really upset when he noticed the fish were missing.

@mapleandmortycorgi Morty’s FISH UPDATE!! #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogtok ♬ Goodnight Sweet Possums - From "Ice Age The Meltdown" - John Powell

The owners had moved the fish to clean the water, but Morty didn't know that and was really confused and concerned about them. In the video, he can be seen looking at the pond and barking, as if he was calling the fish. At the end of the video, the fish are back in the cleaned pond, and Morty couldn't be happier to see his "pets" again.

As a breed, corgis are very affectionate with their family but also open to strangers, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). They're fairly easy to train, and their lifespan averages 12 to 13 years. They don't usually get any bigger than 30 pounds.

The AKC describes them as big dogs in a small package. They're short but have powerful legs, muscular thighs and a deep chest. Although they're built long and low, they are surprisingly quick and agile.

A stock image shows a happy corgi. A corgi named Morty appears in a viral video that shows him worrying about his "pet" fish while his owners were having a pond cleaned. Getty Images

They are also known for their intelligence and enthusiasm for working. Many Pembroke Welsh corgis compete in dog sports for agility, herding, conformation, obedience and other traits.

Since Thursday, when it was first published, the video has been viewed over 1.3 million times and liked over 205,300 times.

One user, calico_cat_24, said: "He got his fish back." Huskybaby5 wrote: "Always make me so happy watching these beautiful creatures. Thank you, God for your wonderful gifts. U have a beautiful home creator."

Another user, mara5233, joked: "Fish: but why is he yelling." And Martaaar0drigues said: "Not me crying over a dog that got his fish back." Ian Michael Tee added: "Aww your pet has his own pets!"

Deanna suggested: "You should get one of those pond fish domes! Then the fish can see above water and Morty can see them better!!"

And Heather Irene Justus wrote: "I love you Morty and your sweet heart."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Mapleandmortycorgi for comment.

