Sarah Michelle Gellar Leads the Cast of "Wolf Pack" From the Creator of "Teen Wolf"
Sarah Michelle Gellar is heading back into the world of monsters and supernatural chaos. Gellar stars in the new Paramount+ series "Wolf Pack," from Jeff Davis, the producer of "Teen Wolf." But besides the similar subject matter, the series takes place in a new world, with a new pack of wolves. As Davis, Gellar, and the rest of the cast explained during their panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 7, the new series will be grittier and more violent than "Teen Wolf" fans are used to.
"Beauty and the Beast" and "Murder, She Wrote" Star Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legend of the stage and screen Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96. Lansbury's family said in a statement, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
Twitter Is Not Happy About "Saturday Night Live"'s Try Guys Sketch
"Saturday Night Live" is facing backlash due to a Try Guys parody sketch that aired during the Oct. 8 episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson. The skit skewered a recent video the guys — Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger — released explaining their decision to fire their fourth member, Ned Fulmer, after it was revealed that he had a workplace affair. While the sketch makes light of the trio's response to their friend and coworker's infidelity, Twitter users are calling out the NBC series for taking aim at the remaining Try Guys rather than Fulmer. (POPSUGAR reached out to the Try Guys' representatives for comment on the sketch but did not receive an immediate response.)
Fabien Frankel Knows Fans Hate Ser Criston Cole on "House of the Dragon": "They're Not Into It Anymore"
Fabien Frankel began his time as Ser Criston Cole on "House of the Dragon" as a valiant knight who saves Princess Rhaenyra (then played by Milly Alcock) from a wild boar and dutifully fulfills his role as her sworn protector. However, everything changed after he and Rhaenyra slept together and he confessed the act to Queen Alicent (then played by Emily Carey) and went on to commit a brutal murder. For his part, Frankel is very well aware of how unlikable his character has become. In an Oct. 10 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Frankel revealed that he knows fans' opinions of Cole have changed. "They're not into it anymore," he laughed.
Even the Cast of "The Rings of Power" Don't Know What Happens in the Finale
Members of the the cast of "The Rings of Power" spoke about the show's first season, their characters, and the upcoming finale during a panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 7. Daniel Weyman (who plays the mysterious Stranger), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Míriel), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold), and Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad) were all on hand to discuss the series.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Chris Pine Shows Off His Gray Hair With a Fresh New Haircut
Chris Pine is embracing his natural color again. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor debuted his new salt-and-pepper hairstyle — a short crew cut and a groomed beard that showed off his grays — at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, which he attended alongside his father, Robert Pine.
Chicago and Psalm West Show Off Their Singing Skills in Kim Kardashian's Latest Instagram
The next generation of the Kardashian family are already showing off their musical talents. In a new Instagram post by Kim Kardashian on Sunday, Oct. 9, Psalm and Chicago break into an impromptu rendition of their dad Kanye West's duet with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In true big-sister fashion, 4-year-old Chicago helps her 3-year-old little brother when he mixes up one of the lyrics — and then proceeds to show him how it's done.
Oscar Isaac Teases the Return of Moon Knight at New York Comic Con
Oscar Isaac teased the return of his superhero, Moon Knight — and possibly a second season of the character's eponymous the Marvel Disney+ show — at New York Comic Con on Sunday, Oct. 9. During a spotlight discussion with Cameron Matthews that POPSUGAR was on hand for, Isaac said of his MCU character and show, "Are you looking at a season two? All I can say is it is not the last we've heard of the system that is Moon Knight."
Billie Eilish Goes Full '90s Grunge in Graphic Tees and Baggy Cargo Pants
Billie Eilish posted a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend with the caption "miss you already." Though it's not confirmed, we can assume that what she misses is her "Happier Than Ever" world tour, which recently concluded. In the first photo of her carousel, Eilish, 20, wears head-to-toe black, leaning into the edgy '90s style she has been peppering her wardrobe with as of late.
Kylie Jenner Rocks Jeans as a Strapless Top at the Rosalía Concert
Fresh off her parade of designer looks at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner is back home in California, where she attended the Rosalía concert at YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Oct. 8, clad head to toe in Balenciaga denim. Her creatively styled separates, which included the brand's distressed denim pants top and matching baggy jeans (look 49 from the fall 2022 collection), were broken up by a woven belt with metal hardware.
"Beauty and the Beast" Star Robby Benson and More Mourn Angela Lansbury's Death: "A True Giant"
Celebrities and fans alike are mourning the death of Angela Lansbury after the actor's family confirmed the news on Oct. 11. In a statement to Variety, they said, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
"Luckiest Girl Alive" Author and Screenwriter Jessica Knoll on Finding "Validation" in Sharing Her Story
Warning: this interview includes discussions of sexual assault as well as gun violence that may be triggering for those who have experienced trauma. A year after releasing her New York Times bestselling 2015 novel, "Luckiest Girl Alive," author Jessica Knoll was ready to share a different yet tragically similar story: her own. In "Luckiest Girl Alive," protagonist Ani has orchestrated a new life for herself as a glamorous magazine editor. Her shiny facade hides a challenging past, though: Ani — formerly known as TiffAni — had survived a vicious rape in high school and, later, a school shooting orchestrated by a friend. A powerful 2016 Lenny essay revealed that Ani's journey wasn't so dissimilar to her creator's. Knoll, too, had been the victim of a gang rape as a teen. She detailed the traumatic assault — and heart-wrenching and disappointing response from those positioned to help — in her Lenny piece.
Willow Smith Delivers a TV-Smashing Performance in Her Solo "Saturday Night Live" Debut
Willow Smith brought a dash of metal defiance to her hard-rocking solo "Saturday Night Live" debut performance on the Oct. 8 episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson. Smith previously appeared alongside Camila Cabello for a performance of "Psychofreak" in an April episode of the long-running NBC series, but this marked her first time taking on the musical guest gig on her own. The end result was an electrifying two-song set that culminated in the 21-year-old putting her guitar through a TV screen.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sleeps With Her "Mini Me" Almost Every Night
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hopes to grow her family with Travis Barker — and it's clear from her relationship with her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she loves being a mom. In a recent interview on the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," the Lemme founder opened up about her loving bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, revealing that they've coslept for years.
Dr. Seuss's Grinch Gets a Bloody Makeover in New Horror Film "The Mean One"
The Grinch's blood-red Santa Claus coat isn't the only splash of crimson that'll be decking the halls this holiday season. Inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic children's story, the hairy green villain is making a killer comeback in XYZ Films' new parody horror movie. "The Mean One" — which got its title from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," originally performed by Thurl Ravenscroft in the 1966 animated TV special "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" — reimagines the story of the infamous Grinch by sucking out all the childood whimsy and replacing it with a gruesome storyline that results in piles of blood-stained snow.
"The Patient"'s Creators Unpack All That Takeout Food in Their Serial-Killer Drama
It's hard to imagine a serial-killer drama causing food cravings, but as Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson tuck into chocolate cake doughnuts or Vietnamese pho in "The Patient," your mouth might start to water. The table the pair are sharing isn't at some fine-dining establishment, though. There's no fancy flatware or white tablecloths. Rather, Carell's Dr. Alan Strauss is a chained-up prisoner in his patient Sam Fortner's basement. See, Sam has kidnapped his therapist in a clearly misguided attempt to curb his penchant for murder. He's just keeping Alan well-fed while committing multiple felonies.
Nina Dobrev's Supermodel Nails Complete Her Old Hollywood Glam
Nina Dobrev is the latest celebrity to hop on the minimalist beauty wave sweeping Hollywood. While enjoying a night out with friend Maggie Rogers, the actor's '90s-supermodel nails could be spotted wrapped around her drink, adding an elegant touch to her timeless beauty look. Dobrev's nails were shaped into short...
According to the Original Script, "Don't Worry Darling" Was Supposed to End Much Differently
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The twist ending in "Don't Worry Darling" remains one of the most talked-about aspects of an already much-discussed film. But, according to the original script — written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke and made public via 8FLiX — Alice and Jack's fate initially played out much differently from the version we saw onscreen. Following all of the drama surrounding the cast and crew of "Don't Worry Darling," critics mainly panned the film (despite a booming $19.4 million box office debut). For many viewers, the Van Dyke brothers' script, which was sold to New Line Cinema in 2019 and later revised by Katie Silberman per director Olivia Wilde's request, offers an expanded look at the original story. Read on to find out how the writers of "Don't Worry Darling" originally intended the story to end, and see which version you like better.
20 Years After "Brown Sugar," Black Women Journalists Celebrate the Impact of Sidney Shaw
20 years ago today on Oct. 11, 2002, Rick Famuyiwa's classic rom-com "Brown Sugar" made its theatrical debut and introduced the world to a cinematic hip-hop love story like no other. After two decades, the nostalgic film remains one of the blueprints for Black romance and hip-hop storytelling. But something else from "Brown Sugar" has also stood the test of time: Sanaa Lathan's incomparable Sidney "Sid" Shaw.
