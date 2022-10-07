Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The twist ending in "Don't Worry Darling" remains one of the most talked-about aspects of an already much-discussed film. But, according to the original script — written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke and made public via 8FLiX — Alice and Jack's fate initially played out much differently from the version we saw onscreen. Following all of the drama surrounding the cast and crew of "Don't Worry Darling," critics mainly panned the film (despite a booming $19.4 million box office debut). For many viewers, the Van Dyke brothers' script, which was sold to New Line Cinema in 2019 and later revised by Katie Silberman per director Olivia Wilde's request, offers an expanded look at the original story. Read on to find out how the writers of "Don't Worry Darling" originally intended the story to end, and see which version you like better.

