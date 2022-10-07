Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Officers responding to a gunshots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

