ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Halloween 2022: When, where to trick or treat around the Lehigh Valley

By Debra Schnecker, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago

When is trick or treat in the Lehigh Valley? Here is a list of trick or treat times around the region for 2022.

Alburtis: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Allen Township : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Rain date Nov. 1.

Allentown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Bangor: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30

Bath: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Bethlehem: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Bethlehem Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Catasauqua: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, rain date, Oct. 30

Coopersburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Coplay: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28. Rain date Oct. 29.

East Allen Township : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28, rain date, Oct. 29

Easton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Emmaus: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Forks Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fountain Hill : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Freemansburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Hanover Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Hamburg : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30-31

Hellertown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Jim Thorpe: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Lehigh Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Lower Macungie Township: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31

Lower Mount Bethel: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30

Lower Nazareth: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Lower Saucon Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Macungie: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Moore Township : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Nazareth: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

North Catasauqua: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, rain date Oct. 30.

Northampton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

North Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Palmer Township: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29

Palmerton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29

Pen Argyl: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Plainfield Township: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Salisbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Tatamy: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Topton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Upper Macungie Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Upper Saucon Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Walnutport/Slatington: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26

West Easton Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Williams Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Wilson Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Wind Gap Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN's plans for new hospital denied by Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting. LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was...
HEALTH SERVICES
FOX43.com

Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
mercerme.com

SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lower Nazareth restaurant closes, medical marijuana dispensary will double in size

A restaurant specializing in salads has shuttered in Lower Nazareth, allowing a neighboring medical marijuana dispensary to double its size. Saladworks closed its doors recently at the Nazareth Crossing shopping center on Route 248 next to Wawa. It’s unclear if there are any plans for the chain to open another location. A Saladworks spokesperson did not immediately return a request for information and the township’s planning and zoning office didn’t have any information Tuesday on a possible relocation.
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Trick Or Treating#Allentown#Hamburg#Alburtis#Bethlehem
sanatogapost.com

Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge

SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Men killed in Upper Southampton shooting identified

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced that the two people shot to death in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton late Friday evening have been identified as Steven A. Panebianco, 30, from Bensalem and Raymond A. Farrell IV, 28, from Philadelphia. Autopsies of both men were scheduled for Sunday morning.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy