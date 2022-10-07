Halloween 2022: When, where to trick or treat around the Lehigh Valley
When is trick or treat in the Lehigh Valley? Here is a list of trick or treat times around the region for 2022.
Alburtis: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Allen Township : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Rain date Nov. 1.
Allentown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Bangor: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30
Bath: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Bethlehem: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Bethlehem Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Catasauqua: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, rain date, Oct. 30
Coopersburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Coplay: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28. Rain date Oct. 29.
East Allen Township : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28, rain date, Oct. 29
Easton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Emmaus: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Forks Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Fountain Hill : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Freemansburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Hanover Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Hamburg : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30-31
Hellertown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Jim Thorpe: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Lehigh Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Lower Macungie Township: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31
Lower Mount Bethel: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30
Lower Nazareth: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Lower Saucon Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Macungie: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Moore Township : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Nazareth: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
North Catasauqua: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, rain date Oct. 30.
Northampton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
North Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Palmer Township: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29
Palmerton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29
Pen Argyl: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Plainfield Township: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Salisbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28
Tatamy: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Topton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Macungie Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Upper Saucon Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Walnutport/Slatington: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26
West Easton Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Williams Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Wilson Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Wind Gap Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Comments / 0