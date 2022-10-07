ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in Bethlehem; police seek witnesses

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen after a shooting early Friday on the 600 block of Linden Street, Bethlehem police said.

Police were called to the emergency department of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg at 5:15 a.m. Friday after the wounded man, who is about 30, was brought in by a personal vehicle.

The man, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made but police said there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information can contact the department at 610-865-7000 or bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

