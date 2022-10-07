Man dies in hospital after being shot by officers in police station car park

A man has died in hospital after being shot by armed officers responding to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in a police station car park, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Officers reported seeing the man in the car park of Ascot Drive police station, in Derby , at 9.55am on Friday, the force said.

Armed officers were called and shot the man at 10.03am, it added.

The man was treated by officers until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but declared dead on arrival.

No-one else was hurt. Police are working to identify the man and contact his next of kin.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A witness told the BBC he heard six gunshots and saw an armed police officer standing over the man.

Mark Baxter, who works at a nearby motor repair shop, said: “There was a series of gunshots. Two sharp blasts, two shots afterwards, a brief delay and then two more shots.”

He added: “We (went out and) saw there was someone on the ground with a guy stood over him with a gun, police cars and they shut the road off.”

Another witness told the BBC he thought it was an explosion at first.

Mick Lahel said: “I heard the gunshots and walked around to the front of Farmfoods.

“I looked right next door to the fire station (which shares the site) and I saw somebody lying on the floor… and I saw an armed policeman with a gun.

“I thought it was an explosion at first, I was waiting to see smoke but then heard sirens.”

A forensics tent remains in place at the scene on Friday afternoon.

A group of officers could be seen having discussions outside the premises, with police tape closing off access to Farmfoods and Topps Tiles.

Two forensics officers in white suits made their way to and from the blue tent at around 3.45pm.

As well as two marked police cars positioned inside the cordon, one further vehicle guarded the other end of Ascot Drive.