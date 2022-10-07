ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo area’s boys soccer leaders for week of Oct. 2

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 3 days ago

Here are the high school boys soccer stat leaders in The Blade’s coverage as of Wednesday. Stats are courtesy of Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association database.

GOALS
1. Griffin Meyer (Genoa), 23.
T2. Mike Lickert (Genoa), 22.
T2. Tyson Woodring (Evergreen), 22.
4. Nate Tipton (Genoa), 19.
T5. Hayden Calicotte (Swanton), 18.
T5. Alex Duran (Ottawa Hills), 18.
T5. Braden Vajen (Wauseon), 18.
T8. Keegan Motter (Perrysburg), 17.
T8. Will Rudski (Central Catholic), 17.
T10. Brian Bishop (Central Catholic), 16.
T10. Brendan Wishart (Northview), 16.

ASSISTS
1. Griffin Meyer (Genoa), 30.
2. Kaiden Reed (Lake), 19.
3. Brian Bishop (Central Catholic), 17.
T4. Adam Ayad (Ottawa Hills), 15.
T4. Will Rudski (Central Catholic), 15.
6. Benicio Torres (Wauseon), 13.
T7. Alex Duran (Ottawa Hills), 12.
T7. Hunter Streight (Genoa), 12.
T9. Hunter Keivens (Springfield), 11.
T9. Garrett Nealis (Liberty-Benton), 11.
T9. Nate Tipton (Genoa), 11.

GOALKEEPER SAVES
1. Taylor Lewis (Maumee), 113.
2. Billy Graffius (Rossford), 104.
T3. Austin Hopkins (Napoleon), 79.
T3. Nic Meisner (Swanton), 79.
5. Julian Jaume (Ottawa Hills), 77.
6. Brodey Roth (Delta), 70.
7. Walker Lumbrezer (Evergreen), 58.
8. Kyler Boulton (Archbold), 44.
9. Max Haynes (Bowling Green), 42.
10. Cole Murphy (Springfield), 41.

