ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon

Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996 in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
PICKTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Football
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 10/5 by Butch Burney

It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake White
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Notice for Teresa Martinez Brena

Funeral mass for Teresa Martinez Brena, age 66, of Sulphur Springs will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Teresa passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances hospital.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

How to deal with trees after drought by Mario Villarino

The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in 2011, one of the state’s worst drought years, more than 80% of Texas experienced exceptional drought conditions. This drought killed an estimated 300 million trees, 5.6 million being urban shade trees.According to experts at Texas A&M Forest Service, tree fatalities occur during a drought because drought is a significant stress to trees.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jv#Braves#Quarterback Keeper#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wildcats Jv
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Pat McCoy

Funeral service for Pat McCoy, age 82 of Nevada, TX, formally from Sulphur Springs, TX, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Reverend Tony McCoy officiating. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Stracener, Josh Cope, Jacob Cope, Michael Cope, Lance Kruse, and Rowdy Stracener serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. McCoy passed away on September 25, 2022 at her residence.
NEVADA, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Dwayne Grimes

A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes

Funeral mass for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes, age 95, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Cathy passed away September 29, 2022, in Lindale, TX. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Dallas, TX, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lomonaco. Cathy worked as a nurse and was a very devoted wife and mother. She lived in Richardson, TX for many years and was a founding member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her throughout her life. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family. Cathy is survived by daughter, Carolyn Davis of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Albert G. Hughes, Jr., son-in-law, Kenneth Davis, and eleven siblings.
LINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Justin Reeder

Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
PICKTON, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy