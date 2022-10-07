Read full article on original website
Wildcats take district opener in 30-point blowout
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats hosted the Community Braves Friday night, looking to open district play with a win. After going 4-1 in the non-district portion of their schedule, the Wildcats were hot, and looking to add even further to their momentum. The game opened slowly, with neither team able to...
List of hay bale locations 2022
All hay bales are located in Sulphur Springs unless otherwise stated. American Legend Aircraft Co.
Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon
Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
Obituary for Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996 in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Chamber Connection for 10/5 by Butch Burney
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Cumby VFD Third Annual Stew with the Crew 2022
The Cumby VFD Stew with the Crew always has delicious Hopkins County Stew! We caught up with our friends from station 2 as they marked the third annual community stew and doled out servings to the hungry customers. Photos by Chloe Kopal.
Hopkins County pumpkin paparazzi 2022
If you’re anything like us, you LOVE seeing Hopkins County all dressed up for autumn. Here’s some pics we snapped around town of fall, autumn and Halloween decorations.
October activities about at Cooper Lake State Park
There are lots of fun fall activities happening in October at Cooper Lake State Park! All events are suitable for kids. NOTE: all events listed below are at the Doctor’s Creek Unit (Delta County side of the park) 🍂 Saturday, October 1 — DC Becoming a Junior Ranger –...
Local fall, autumn and Halloween events 2022
If you’re anything like us then you love everything fall, autumn, and Halloween. Here’s a list we’ve put together of local pumpkin patches, trunk or treats and other fall fun activities to get you in the October mood!. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during...
Notice for Teresa Martinez Brena
Funeral mass for Teresa Martinez Brena, age 66, of Sulphur Springs will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Teresa passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances hospital.
Northeast Texas’s Best Fall Festivals in 2022
Festivals can be a fun way to bring you and your family closer together. There’s nothing like a good laugh to create unforgettable memories. Kicking off the fall with a splash of festivity might be just what you need to cure your end of summer blues. There are a...
How to deal with trees after drought by Mario Villarino
The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in 2011, one of the state’s worst drought years, more than 80% of Texas experienced exceptional drought conditions. This drought killed an estimated 300 million trees, 5.6 million being urban shade trees.According to experts at Texas A&M Forest Service, tree fatalities occur during a drought because drought is a significant stress to trees.
Obituary for Pat McCoy
Funeral service for Pat McCoy, age 82 of Nevada, TX, formally from Sulphur Springs, TX, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Reverend Tony McCoy officiating. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Stracener, Josh Cope, Jacob Cope, Michael Cope, Lance Kruse, and Rowdy Stracener serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. McCoy passed away on September 25, 2022 at her residence.
Educational fun activities 2022 at Cooper Lake State Park
Cooper Lake State Park hosted “Friday Night Frog Talks” on September 30 to teach kids how to identify frogs by their calls. We love all the fun classes they provide!
Obituary for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
Obituary for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes
Funeral mass for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes, age 95, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Cathy passed away September 29, 2022, in Lindale, TX. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Dallas, TX, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lomonaco. Cathy worked as a nurse and was a very devoted wife and mother. She lived in Richardson, TX for many years and was a founding member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her throughout her life. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family. Cathy is survived by daughter, Carolyn Davis of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Albert G. Hughes, Jr., son-in-law, Kenneth Davis, and eleven siblings.
Patrick, Collier campaign in Sulphur Springs
Both Dan Patrick and Mike Collier, who are running for Texas Lieutenant Governor, stopped in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday to greet fans and talk politics. Sulphur Springs is on the political map and that’s why your vote is so important!. Photos by Front Porch News.
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
Obituary for Justin Reeder
Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
SSHS welcomes students for Special Needs Game Day 2022
Sulphur Springs High School hosted Special Games Day on September 29. The purpose of the day is for local special needs children to experience the fun of athletics. Everyone had a great time!. Photos by Kacey Chicas.
