Bernstein on Getsy praising Fields' play: 'You can’t tell people they’re not seeing what they’re seeing'

 4 days ago

(670 The Score) 670 midday host Dan Bernstein didn’t take well to Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s assessment Thursday of quarterback Justin Fields’ performance through the first four games of the season.

“I don't think he's had a rough month,” Getsy said. “I think he's gotten better each week. I think he's grown tremendously. It’s not easy. We’re playing good football teams. It’s not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become and I know he can become. The important thing is that we stay focused, keep our eyes on that process and we make sure we get better each and every week. I believe we’re in that phase.”

To Bernstein, that put a huge dent in Getsy’s credibility and raised questions about what the standard is.

“Luke Getsy really screwed up yesterday,” Bernstein said on his show with Laurence Holmes on Friday morning. “He may not know what the extent is of what he did yesterday, but that was bad. That was really bad.

“It’s going to be hard for him to recover. You can’t tell people they’re not seeing what they’re seeing, whether it’s fans, whether it’s media or anybody else. You can’t do that. You can’t tell us as those of us who sit every day and watch these games, you can’t tell us that everything is OK in your world.”

The Bears have the NFL’s last-ranked passing offense by a significant margin. They’re 31st in total offense and 30th in scoring offense through play Thursday.

“There’s a time and a place to disagree on how good something is,” Bernstein said of Getsy’s comments. “This isn’t one of those times. For Luke Getsy to put himself and his reputation and his credibility on the line, to tell us that what we’re seeing isn’t bad, what’s the standard? What standard is he using to evaluate an NFL offense?

“If you want to say Justin has got nothing to work, if he’s trying to tell you … it’s really this bad and the bar is this low, then that’s your headline. But it’s very, very hard for a coach to go back from, to tell me what I’m seeing is not what I’m seeing. Am I supposed to think this is good? Am I supposed to think this is headed in the right direction? And if so, why?”

